Audrey Roloff Rocks A Cute Short Dress & Straw Hat While On Peach Picking Family Outing

Audrey Roloff and her family of four had fun picking peaches.

Audrey Roloff headed out on a family outing recently to a peach farm and she posted a series of photos on Wednesday showing how much fun they had. The Little People, Big World star chose a cute dress to wear that showed off her petite frame.

The mom of two took to her Instagram to post six slides that depicted their experience picking peaches. Audrey wore a short white dress that seemed to be the perfect choice for the photo op. It featured slightly puffy sleeves with a band on the bottom that wrapped around her arms. The waistline hugged her small midsection and the skirt provided three layers of ruffles that gave the simple dress a little flair.

Audrey also threw on a large straw hat to keep herself shaded from the sun. She accessorized with bracelets that wrapped around both wrists. Her famous red hair was worn down cascading over her shoulders in tight waves that seemed to glow in the sunshine. Her outfit was completed with a pair of matching white sandals.

Most of the snaps put the spotlight on Audrey and husband Jeremy’s 2-year-old daughter Ember. The little girl looked adorable wearing a blue floral outfit with matching sneakers. She seemed to enjoy the taste of the juicy peaches as she had one up to her mouth taking a bite out of one. She also appeared to like plucking them off the trees as well. They pulled along a metal wagon with a cardboard box that they threw their treasures in to take home.

The final pic showed the four of them posing together. Jeremy was holding onto their 8-month-old son Bode as he was strapped tightly in a carrier. Audrey was standing behind him, while Ember smiled big for the camera as she held up the yummy fruit in her hand.

It sounds like Audrey will be using her favorite fruit to make some blackberry peach cobbler. She revealed in the post that instead of a wedding cake, she and Jeremy decided to have this same dessert for their reception when they got married.

The orchard that they went to is located adjacent to Roloff Farms. She said in the caption that she remembers going there with her family when she was growing up. However, she joked that they had never gone to her husband’s place to get any pumpkins back then.

The reality TV family’s previous adventure included plenty of water. Audrey shared a photo from a lake outing last week where she rocked a skimpy white bikini while out on the boat with her loved ones. Her locks were pulled back and she wore a baseball cap on her head. The little ones were all safe and snug with life jackets on.