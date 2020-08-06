NBA Rumors: Kevin Love Would Be ‘Match Made In Heaven’ For Rockets, Per ‘Fadeaway World’

The Houston Rockets may have somewhat managed to establish an impressive performance despite parting ways with Clint Capela before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline, but they are still expected to find ways to address the major problem at the center position this fall. Though the season is still far from over, the Rockets have already been linked to several players who are expected to be available on the market in the 2020 offseason. One of the most intriguing targets for Houston is All-Star power forward Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Though he originally plays as a power forward, Love is also capable of manning the center position. He may have defensive issues, but he is an incredible rebounder, facilitator, and floor-spacer. According to Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World, Love would be a “match made in heaven” for the Rockets.

“Kevin Love is a match made in heaven for Houston. He is a center who can rebound and shoot and has plenty of playoff experience. Love was a vital member of the Cleveland Cavaliers team led by LeBron James that won an NBA title. Love knows how to be a valuable third option, and he will get plenty of looks playing with Russ and James. Love is shooting 37.4% from three this year, and he gives the Rockets a solid rebounder and shooter.”

Jason Miller / Getty Images

Love would be an incredible addition to the Rockets, giving them an All-Star caliber big man who has plenty of championship experience. With the three years he spent playing with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, he has learned how to efficiently co-exist with other superstars and excel in an off-ball capacity, making him the ideal teammate for ball-dominant players like Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

Having a big man who can knock down shots from beyond the arc would make it easier for Westbrook and Harden to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team’s defense. He may be currently committed to the Cavaliers, but he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of teaming up with two All-Star caliber players again. At this point in his NBA career, he will undeniably be better off playing for a legitimate title contender than wasting his prime years staying on a rebuilding team.

As of now, Cleveland hasn’t shown any indication that they are planning to move Love in the 2020 offseason. However, if Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey could come up with a trade package that includes a young player and a future first-round pick, it’s hard to see them passing on the opportunity to dump Love’s massive contract to Houston.