Kim Kardashian Allegedly ‘Isn’t Sure’ Her And Kanye West’s ‘Marriage Can Be Saved’

Kim was recently spotted in tears during an emotional reunion with her husband in Wyoming.

Kim Kardashian is allegedly willing to try whatever she can to try to fix her six-year marriage to rapper Kanye West for the sake of their children, but doesn’t know right now if their relationship can actually be saved. That’s according to a new report from People, as an insider claimed to the outlet this week that Kim is feeling in a better place than when she paid an emotional visit to Cody, Wyoming, to see her husband last month, but their relationship is still on very rocky ground.

According to the insider, Kim sees the trip to see her husband as a success and noted that the couple has “been talking more” since she was spotted by his side for the first time in weeks.

They added that the reality star — who shares four children with the outspoken musician — “feels like she did reach him on some levels” when she saw him in Cody because she was “ready to end” it before she jetted out. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a source claimed that the main purpose of Kim traveling to see Kanye was to let him know that their things were over and to say goodbye to him, though that didn’t happen.

According to the latest report, Kanye has been listening to his wife’s concerns a lot more since then and has also “made some promises to her” after she was photographed by paparazzi in tears during what appeared to be a very tense reunion between the two in Kanye’s car.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

However, the source also alleged that the whole situation is still “very complicated.” Kanye reportedly is still not willing to get the help his wife has recommended for him amid his ongoing struggle with biploar disorder, which has seen him make some very public outbursts over the past couple of weeks.

The insider added that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star “wants to do everything she can” but still “isn’t sure if their marriage can be saved.”

“She is willing to keep trying for their kids,” they added. The two are parents to North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

But that doesn’t mean divorce is completely off the table for the duo after weeks of swirling rumors claiming the two are headed for a split.

Kim allegedly “still sees divorce as a last resort” according to the source, but “is not there yet.”

The site also claimed that Kanye suggested that they head on a family trip together, something his wife has agreed to, which may be a last ditch attempt to save their relationship.