Fantasy Football Preview: Aaron Rodgers, Le’Veon Bell, And Julian Edelman Among Potential 2020 Busts

With the start of the NFL season set to kick off in just over one month, fantasy football owners everywhere are beginning to formulate their strategy for the 2020 campaign. As Bleacher Report explained, there are certain big name players that teams should think twice about before drafting to avoid having buyer’s remorse later down the line.

Some of the top names mentioned in the report were Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell, and New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman. While these three players have certainly had prosperous careers in both the National Football League and in the realm of fantasy, the outlet’s Maurice Moton warned that “Eventually, some of the biggest NFL stars fall from fantasy football grace.”

The report named eight early-to-mid-round players based on their previous draft positions in points-per-reception leagues who could be potential fantasy liabilities.

Kicking off the list was Aaron Rodgers, a highly-coveted passer in most fantasy leagues for the better part of the last decade. But Moton that the 36-year-old had ranked 10th in points among quarterbacks in 2019, after holding down the sixth spot the previous year. That downward trend will likely continue, he noted, saying the former California Golden Bear could easily fall even further and out of the top 10.

“Rodgers’ completion percentage has slipped every year since 2016. He barely cracked 4,000 yards in 2019. With an offense built to run, the two-time All-Pro’s numbers may look average on paper, which doesn’t bode well for his fantasy output” Mark Brown / Getty Images

Le’Veon Bell was another star player Moton urged caution with, noting the arrivals of veteran running back Frank Gore and the team’s 2020 fourth-round draft choice La’Mical Perine are likely to poach some of his carries. If that happens, it will be difficult for Bell to bounce back from his 2019 season which saw him rush for just 789 yards. While three 1,200-plus rushing yards seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers have made him one of the first running backs off the fantasy draft board in the past, 2020 may be a year to steer clear of the shifty back.

“On top of the competition for touches at running back, Bell must also adjust to an offensive line with as many as three new primary starters at both tackle spots and center. “

Julian Edelman is yet another productive player which fantasy owners may be better suited going without this year. After racking up 1,117 receiving yards in 2019, the departure of Tom Brady could be detrimental to him. Noting he is more of a “chain mover in the slot”, Moton said Edelman’s style is a contrast to that of Cam Newton, who the Patriots just signed in July. If Edelman is not catching passes from Newton this fall, they’ll be coming from either the unproven Jarrett Stidham or journeyman Brian Hoyer.

Other players mentioned in the report as potential busts included Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram II, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II, Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore, and New York Giants tight end Evan Engram.