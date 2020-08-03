‘The Young And The Restless’ Reveals Return Date For New Episodes

The Young and the Restless announced its return date for all new episodes amid the coronavirus pandemic, and viewers could not be any happier with the exciting news.

All new storylines begin airing on CBS on Monday, August 10, The Young and the Restless announced. As the show returns, Genoa City is in for some extreme drama. Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) find their family threatened by a secret. Victor and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) bury the hatchet to try to help Adam (Mark Grossman) as he wrestles with the possibility that he committed a heinous crime as a pre-teen.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) continues to fight her battle against breast cancer, and her family and friends will rally around her as the struggle intensifies. Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) must handle a brewing scandal as they explore their new partnership at work, which may end up translating to something personal too. Finally, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) continue to butt heads as their rivalry with each other heats up — the fate of The Grand Phoenix and more hangs in the balance.

Watch for Amanda (Mishael Morgan) to put the breaks on her new relationship with Nate (Sean Dominic). Could this open up the possibility of something between Amanda and Devon (Bryton James) as the bond? Esther (Kate Linder) helps Kevin (Greg Rikaart) prepare to become a father again, and the baby will arrive soon.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

The show shut down production in mid-March as the United States locked down many areas in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19. After it ran out of new episodes, the CBS Daytime drama switched to theme weeks, replaying flashback stories to fit different themes, including the Newmans, Abbotts, weddings, villains, and more. This week’s focus is on “Oh my God” moments, and there are plenty that have happened over the years.

Fans are thrilled with the news, and many of them commented on the show’s social media announcement of the new upcoming episodes, but some would like a refresher of what was happening before the break.

“Yay!! But I can’t remember what was going on before! Please post a synopsis of some sort,” suggested one viewer.

“I have enjoyed and will miss the classics, but I hope the writers made some improvements to the storylines and that the cast and crew stay safe. Looking forward to Monday!” a second fan enthused.

“This is such wonderful news! Not that I am complaining about the reruns, they were fun to watch, but I look forward to getting back to the present storylines,” replied a third follower.