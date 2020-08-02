Joe Biden’s Alleged Cognitive Decline Is ‘Rapidly Worsening,’ Political Commentator Says

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino penned a Facebook post on Sunday and referred to sources who he says told him that Joe Biden’s alleged cognitive decline is “rapidly worsening,” Breitbart reported.

“Not a joke and not hyperbole – I’m hearing from people close to the situation that Biden’s cognitive decline is rapidly worsening and is becoming increasingly difficult to mask,” Bongino wrote. “The Democrats are going to have to make a decision soon.”

Bongino’s post comes just days after columnist Chris Sweeney penned a piece for RT in which he discussed Biden’s alleged mental struggles.

“The examples and incidents illustrating Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s failing faculties can no longer be ignored and it’s inhumane for him to be allowed to campaign to be leader of the United States.”

Sweeney pointed to Biden’s recent speech in Delaware’s Kingswood Community Center, in which he appeared to lose focus after his introduction.

“I didn’t know where we were,” the presidential nominee said.

The columnist argued that the 77-year-old politician’s apparent confusion was distinct from what could be expected from a busy individual “on the move.”

“This wasn’t that, Biden didn’t have a clue where he was,” the columnist wrote.

Sweeney called the moment “heartbreaking” due to Biden’s seeming awareness of his confusion. He later argued that Biden is an “unwell” person who is being used as a “political puppet” by the Democratic Party, which he believes must allow him to exit the spotlight and live his life in dignity.

As reported by The Federalist, Biden previously said that he continually undergoes tests for cognitive decline. As the publication noted, the candidate has not revealed the results of the purported testing or divulged who is conducting the tests. According to the publication, the Democrat’s campaign did not respond to the question of whether the results of the testing will ever be made public.

As noted by Breitbart, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro addressed Biden’s alleged mental issues at the Democratic Party presidential debate in Houston, Texas, last year. Sen. Cory Booker appeared to echo Castro’s comments and suggested he was unsure if the candidate was healthy enough to take on the position of leader of the United States.

As The Inquisitr reported, The Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur previously claimed that the former vice president is suffering from dementia and said that he would lose to Donald Trump in November. Conversely, Trump has faced scrutiny for his own health due to his slurred speech and apparent struggle walking down a ramp at the West Point commencement ceremony.