Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Shows Off Washboard Abs In Revealing Top

Katelyn Runck is showing off her incredible physique, and giving her followers a bit of inspiration in doing so.

The fitness model took to Instagram on Sunday to share a revealing shot of herself wearing a white lace top that gave her 2.1 million followers an up-close glimpse of her washboard abs. Runck shared an inspirational message in the caption, telling her followers that they need to learn to love themselves. She then asked for some help in deciding which of the three professionally shot photos and one raw video from the shoot that they liked the best — a choice that was difficult for many of them.

Others ignored the question to heap some praise on Runck for the snaps and the incredible physique she showed off in them.

“Art in motion. You’ve sculpted a masterpiece with your hard work and dedication,” one fan gushed. “Just incredible beauty and your every post makes my day.”

“An absolute perfection,” another wrote.

While it’s not exactly clear when the photo shoot took place, the images appear to show that Runck has been able to avoid the fitness slide during quarantine that many others have suffered. The skimpy top showed off her washboard abs and well-toned arms and legs.

The series of photos pulled a bit of double duty for Runck, who used them to promote her partnership with the clothing company Dolls Kill. Runck has done some work promoting the company’s revealing outfits, and tagged them in the post shared on Sunday.

The popularity of the pictures show the end of a long journey for Runck, who has been open about her unusual path to Instagram stardom. On her personal website, Runck explained that she had originally signed with a traditional modeling firm but fell into unhealthy habits and later moved back home to open a wellness and medical aesthetic skincare clinic. She eventually fell in love with competition, competing in bodybuilding contests.

As the message included in her revealing Instagram post from Sunday showed, Runck now balances fitness and modeling with sharing inspirational messages with her fans.

“You see, taking care of your body is a process,” she shared on her website. “There are no quick fixes to fitness, beauty and health. But if you’re willing to work hard, you can make changes that will lead to strength and confidence within. I’m here to coach you through those moments. My ultimate goal is to help you on your journey as well as sharing mine. Anything is possible if you believe in yourself.”