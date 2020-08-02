Witney Carson Shows Off Tiny Baby Bump In Latest Instagram Selfie

Witney Carson is expecting her first baby with husband, Carson McAllister, early next year, and she has already started documenting her pregnancy on social media. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Dancing with the Stars pro revealed her second baby bump snap since she shared the good news last month. She is about 16 weeks along and just starting to show.

Witney’s latest photo was taken in her bedroom as she stood beside her bed. She had one hand place on her hip as if to flaunt her small belly. The other hand was busy snapping the pic. The 26-year-old expectant mom was smiling contently and seemed to be glowing. She wore a white t-shirt with a floral design on the front. She had the bottom of the shirt tied into a knot that sat right above her tummy. She teamed it with a cute grey and white giraffe print maxi skirt that hugged her growing belly.

Her blond locks were pulled back into a low bun with thick loose strands framing her face on each side. Witney had a pair of pink earrings dangling from each ear that closely matched her frosty lipstick she had on.

In addition to the snapshot, the dancer posted a short clip of herself sweetly rubbing her baby bump a few times. A few of Witney’s Dancing with the Stars pals took to the comments to gush over the new snap. Kym Herjavec, Hannah Brown, and Jenna Johnson told her how cute she looked. Lindsay Arnold, who is also expecting her first child in November, gave her BFF quite a few heart face emojis as well. Her fans also gave her lots of love.

“Just beautiful so happy for you,” one admirer said with a heart emoji added.

“OMG this is so cute!!! love you so much,” another excited follower said.

“Pregnancy Looks Great On You Congrats,” remarked a third fan.

Witney has kept her followers update on how she is coping these first few weeks of her pregnancy. She indicated in her caption that she still suffers from a bit of nausea at night, but it sounds like it is getting better as time goes on.

Speaking to ET Online recently, Witney revealed that she made the decision not to return to the new season of Dancing with the Stars. She explained that in addition to being very pregnant during the season, another reason to sit out is that she wanted to stay cautious due to the risk of COVID-19. However, she did say that she will be watching her co-stars for the first time on the sidelines as they vie for the mirror ball trophy.