Luann De Lesseps Talks ‘RHONY’ Reunion, Tinsley Mortimer, And Bethenny Frankel’s Potential Return

Luann de Lesseps is telling all about the upcoming reunion special.

Luann de Lesseps opened up about the upcoming taping of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 reunion during an interview with Hollywood Life on July 31.

Ahead of the filming session, which is set to take place in Long Island on August 5, Luann said that as she finds the perfect outfit to wear to the event, she is looking forward to is “clearing the air” with her cast mates and hopes to do so with an open heart and honesty.

“The reunion is like your chance to clear the air, you know, things that you might not have said that you wish you said during the course of filming. You know, it’s that moment … I always go into the reunion with an open heart and with my truth, and I feel like it’s just hard to mess up the truth,” she explained.

As for her look, Luann said she tries to stay as true to her personal style as she can when selecting her attire. As she explained, she wants to look great and hot but she also wants to look natural and not too over the top.

When Luann and her cast mates reunite, a number of protocols will be in place to ensure that the cast and crew remains safe and healthy throughout the taping. And because of that, Luann said she feels that there isn’t much danger when it comes to potentially contracting COVID-19 amid the pandemic. She also noted that she is careful and follows the rules of staying six feet apart and wearing masks.

According to Luann, she hopes to address a number of issues with her co-stars at the reunion, including the drama she endured with Dorinda Medley in the Berkshires.

Luann went on to say that while Tinsley Mortimer did quit RHONY midway through production on Season 12 last year, she can only “imagine” that she would be in attendance during the upcoming taping.

Luann also said that she would “welcome” Bethenny back to the show if she ever wanted to return.

“Bethenny is a big force of nature and character and makes a great, you know, reality star,” Luann explained.

LuAnn de Lesseps poses with Bethenny Frankel at the launch of “Skinnygirl Cocktails: 100 Fun and Flirty Guilt-Free Recipes” Book. Cindy Ord / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Luann spoke to People TV‘s Daryn Carp in April about the newest cast member of RHONY, Leah McSweeney, telling Daryn that Leah is “vulnerable” and really “stepped up to the plate,” via YouTube, after Bethenny left the show last August.