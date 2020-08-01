Cubs’ Steven Souza Calls Out Player Behavior Amid Reports Of A Potential MLB Shut Down

Chicago Cubs outfielder Steven Souza Jr. is not pleased with how some Major League Baseball players have been comporting themselves since the league restarted earlier this month. On Friday, he posted his displeasure on Twitter about a situation that saw mini coronavirus outbreaks on several different teams this week.

“Every player in this league better take a hard look at what you’re doing off the field,” Souza said. “Because what you do affects, more than just you and your team. Your decisions off the field will put all of our seasons in jeopardy this year.”

Souza posted just hours after a report surfaced that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred warned the player’s association the sport was in danger of its season ending. As The Inquisitr reported earlier in the day, the warning came because teams continue to see small coronavirus outbreaks in their clubhouse.

On Monday, a series between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles was postponed because more than a dozen Marlins tested positive for COVID-19. There are now 18 players on that ball club who have tested positive.

The Philadelphia Phillies, who had just finished a series with Miami, had two members of its franchise test positive as well, though they were clubhouse staff.

What seemingly prompted both Manfred and Souza to issue their warnings on Friday night was a cancelation of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers. Two members of the Cards also became infected with the virus. MLB does plan to allow the rest of that series to continue on over the weekend, assuming no other members of either club develop the disease.

Included in the report about the commissioner’s warning to the MLBPA was information about state and local government officials who were unhappy with the way players have comported themselves since the season began. Those watching games saw a lack of social distancing in the dugout, high-fives, and even spitting.

Spitting and high-fiving are explicitly mentioned in baseball’s 113-page manual on how to behave in the middle of this pandemic.

While Souza wasn’t specific about the behavior he had a problem with in his tweet, his comments about “off the field” indicate he wasn’t speaking about the same issues Manfred has a problem with. While there’s no solid information, there have been whispers about how so many Marlins were infected with COVID-19 while every other team that has had a problem so far this year had one or two guys get sick.