Kourtney Kardashian And Addison Rae Easterling Pose By The Ocean

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae Easterling's friendship is blooming.

Kourtney Kardashian and TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling are appearing to become close friends. Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday, July 31 to share a sweet snapshot of she and her new pal enjoying some laughs while sitting at a wooden patio table overlooking the ocean.

The duo looked to be nearly matching, wearing the same outfit just in different colors. Kardashian sported what appeared to be a pink pajama top. The outfit included a collar and quarter length sleeves. She wore a scarf wrapped around her head and appeared to have on some light makeup. She wore her long dark hair down straight and smiled as she looked away from the camera. A pair of retro pink sunglasses laid on the table in front of her.

Easterling sported the same outfit but in blue and had on a head scarf of her own with a slightly different pattern. She crossed her arms while showing off her bright orange acrylic nails. She flashed a wide smile at the camera as she rested her head on Kardashian’s shoulder. The pair were seated at a deck area, a platter of lemons in front of them. It appeared to be the perfect summer day in California, a deep blue sky visible behind them.

In her caption, Kardashian seemed to make a joke about the media’s speculation regarding her and Easterling’s friendship. The post got lots of attention online, reaching over 500,000 likes in less than an hour. Kardashian has an impressive total of 98 million followers on the platform overall. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment the duo on their outfits and to joke about the caption.

“The duo we never knew we needed,” wrote one fan.

While the two friends may be far apart in age, they have been spending lots of time together lately and seem to really enjoy each other’s company. Kardashian is 41 years old and has three children with her former partner Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Easterling is only 19. Some fans find the fact that they hang out so frequently a little strange.

“I don’t get it but I’m not mad about it,” one person remarked of Kardashian and Easterling’s unexpected friendship.

Easterling isn’t just friends with Kardashian, but is pals with her children and Disick as well. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Easterling teamed up with Disick for a recent TikTok video. However, the comical clip was video-bombed by his daughter Penelope who was walking by while they were filming. Easterling also filmed a TikTok with Kardashian.