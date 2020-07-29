WWE News: The Miz Opens Up About Beef With CM Punk

The Miz was recently interviewed by 411 Mania, and he talked about the real-life heat between him and CM Punk. According to the WWE superstar, he is just as confused about the situation.

According to The Miz, he never had any personal issues with Punk in the past. He even explained that he thought they always had a positive relationship with each other.

“To be honest, I thought we were friends. And it’s just like one of those things where you’re like, ‘God, man.’ I don’t know. I just don’t know, like I really don’t.”

Punk lashed out at The Miz on Twitter earlier this year following an episode of WWE Backstage. He told the former World Champion to “go suck a blood money covered d*** in Saudi Arabia you f***ing dork.”

The tweet suggested that he had an issue with The Miz participating in the company’s controversial working relationship with Saudi Arabia. However, Punk’s issues with the star might go back further than this year.

As the 411 Mania article highlighted, Punk was critical of The Miz headlining WrestleMania 27 in his Best in the World documentary. He described the decision as a “slap in the face” as The Miz wasn’t a respected in-ring performer at the time. He also spoke about this during the interview.

“People were still talking like I didn’t deserve to be in that spot, ‘I should’ve been in that spot!’ ‘Blah blah blah!’ Let’s put it this way: There was no one that generated more heat, more bad guy like oriented couldn’t stand you heat if you will than me at that moment.”

Punk has been vocal in the past over how upset he was that he never got to main event the “Show of Shows” when he was the WWE Champion. The Miz, meanwhile, was a reality television star who became a wrestler afterward. During the early years of his in-ring career, he was given a hard time from fans, pundits and the locker room.

The Miz isn’t the only performer to have appeared at Saudi Arabian shows. John Cena fought at The Greatest Royal Rumble event, and Punk has been very complimentary toward the 16-time World Champion recently. This suggests that his issues with The Miz run deeper.

During the interview, The Miz also opened up about the famous — and heated — confrontation he had with Daniel Bryan on Talking Smack back in 2016. That argument also stemmed from The Miz not being respected as a wrestler by his peer.