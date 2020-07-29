Patrick Mahomes Becomes Part-Owner Of The Kansas City Royals, Youngest Ever Among ‘Big 4’ Sports Leagues

The Super Bowl LIV MVP was a standout baseball player himself while his father also pitched 11 seasons in the big leagues.

Patrick Mahomes is now the newest member of the Kansas City Royals’ ownership group, according to a statement on Twitter that can be viewed here. The Chiefs’ franchise quarterback was introduced to the public by team chairman, CEO, and majority owner John Sherman.

“We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise,” the statement read.

“Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete and become an extraordinary leader, both on and off the football field.”

Sherman went on to say that not only had Mahomes become a leader in Kansas City but that he is one of top athletes and competitors anywhere. He also stated that the Super Bowl champion shares the same passion for Kansas City as the rest of the ownership conglomerate, which is made up of over 20 other individuals and entities.

“We look forward to many years of a winning partnership”, he concluded.

Mahomes, 24, now becomes the youngest owner in the “big four” group of professional sports leagues — the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB.

When NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted out that Mahomes held that distinction without specifying the aforementioned “big four,” he was quickly rebuked by numerous followers who pointed out that Serena Williams’ daughter, Alexis, recently became part-owner of new National Women’s Soccer League expansion team, Angel City.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Mahomes, fresh off of signing a 10-year, $503 million contract, said that he is eager to use this opportunity to further deepen his roots in the community, adding that he loves Kansas City and the people of “this great town.”

“I’m honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals.”

As the team’s press release noted, the cover star of Madden NFL 20 has a lifelong history with baseball, as his father, Pat Mahomes, was a professional pitcher for 11 years.

But growing up in Tyler, Texas, the younger Mahomes showcased exceptional talent in both his current sport and in baseball from an early age. The Detroit Tigers took a flier on him when they drafted him with a 37th-round pick in the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft. Mahomes did not sign, however, as he chose to focus on football at Texas Tech University after briefly playing with the Red Raiders baseball squad during his freshman year.

The Royals are in the midst of a four-game series with the Tigers, which prompted the club to tweet out that they were looking to impress their “new boss” in front of the organization that drafted him.

While uncertainty looms in the air as a result of rising coronavirus cases and the postponement of the Miami Marlins’ games as a result, commission Rob Manfred remains steadfast that the shortened season will continue on as scheduled.