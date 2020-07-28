‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Claims She And Kim Richards Were Told They Were ‘Too Old’ For A Spinoff

Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards wanted their own show.

Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards once attempted to land their own series but were reportedly turned down due to their age.

Amid her ongoing drama with Denise Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which erupted during last night’s episode of the show’s 10th installment, Brandi took to Twitter, where she was seen reacting to an old video clip of herself and Kim by suggesting that while they wanted to star in a Simple Life-style series of their own, it never happened.

On July 27, a fan of Brandi and Kim’s posted a video in which the two women were seen in a scene from the Bravo reality show as Brandi attempted to locate her missing chihuahua, Chica. Then, in the caption of the clip, the person said that the two ladies were his “favorite double act.”

“The Simple Life reboot we deserve!” replied another fan.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, Kim is the aunt of Simple Life star Paris Hilton and the sister of Paris’ mother, Kathy Hilton.

While the idea of a rebooted edition of the Simple Life would surely be fun for fans of both Paris and the Bravo stars, Brandi confirmed to the fan that the idea won’t be happening anytime soon before explaining that she and Kim’s age was getting in the way of the potential concept coming into fruition.

“We pitched this before & were basically told we’re too old,” Brandi explained.

Brandi and Kim were first seen together on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s second season and, at the time, the two women did not get along. In fact, they were at odds for the majority of the year and remained at odds for some time before ultimately establishing a close-knit friendship with one another that continued long after they moved forward from their full-time positions on the series after Season 5.

Brandi and Kim then reunited on the program during its 10th installment earlier this month during a party thrown at Kim’s sister Kyle Richards’ home.

Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards attend the Hollywood in Bright Pink event. Rachel Murray / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brandi recently spoke to Us Weekly magazine about her return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and denied making up a rumor about having an affair with Denise Richards in an effort to get back on the program.

“If I was just doing it to make a splash, why would I not have done it last season? Then they would have brought be back full-time this [year] because they would have had a giant full f*cking story line,” she said.