Jessa Duggar Looks Cool & Comfortable In A Loose-Fitting Dress While Pushing Ivy In A Swing

Jessa Duggar shared a sentimental message on Instagram.

Jessa Duggar rarely wears any kind of pants or shorts. Her choice of clothing usually includes various styles of dresses and skirts that are considered modest, according to her family’s standards. However, the Counting On star always seems to find cute styles that impresses her 2.2 million Instagram followers. On Monday, she shared a photo with her daughter, Ivy Jane Seewald, on the social media platform showing off a cute piece of wardrobe that she wore for their mother-daughter time.

The lengthy post was all about how fast kids grow up and cherishing the special moments. Jessa started out by describing the scene when her daughter asked to go outside. They ended up in their backyard so the 1-year-old could take a ride on the baby swing. In the Instagram snap, the mom of three stood in front of their swing set pushing her baby girl. Jessa had a huge smile on her face. She mentioned that Ivy smiled the whole time as well and didn’t want to get off.

The Duggar granddaughter had on a sweet bunny shirt and blue leggings. Her bare feet stuck out of the seat as her mom seemingly pushed her back and forth. Fans loved the heartfelt message that she wrote along with the picture. However, they also seemed to be focused on Jessa’s attire as well.

The blue tiered dress featured a white floral print and ruffled cap sleeves. It hung down right above her knees and fitted loosely enough to be a comfortable choice to run around after kids during the warm summer months.

Jessa also wore a pair of brown leather sandals while outside. Her long brown locks cascaded down almost to her waistline with the ends softly curled.

The 27-year-old reality star even caught sister Jill Dillard’s attention as she commented on how much she loved the photo-and the dress. Others followed suit to express their thoughts on her Instagram share.

“Love this pic, cherish these moments,” one of her followers told her.

“Beautiful words of a lovely mother,” another fan said.

“This is so precious!!!” remarked a third admirer.

One fan called Jessa’s outfit a “keep them guessing dress.” They quipped that because it is loose, it keeps everyone guessing as to whether Jessa, or any of the other Duggar girls, is pregnant or not. Fans seem to speculate whenever one of them wears something baggy.

Fans have recently wondered if she really is pregnant with her fourth child, especially after Jessa shared a video of Ivy’s first birthday celebration. Her followers took to the comments after watching it to question if she was trying to hide a baby bump since she wore a fairly loose shirt that day.