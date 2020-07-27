Meghan Markle Reportedly Rejected Kate Middleton’s Peace-Offering Flowers As ‘Not Enough’

The upcoming release of Finding Freedom, a new book detailing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s time in the monarchy and decision to leave it, has brought renewed interest into the royal family — including the reported feud between the former Suits actress and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Though many news outlets had covered the topic for months, Vanity Fair released a new piece of information that gives insight into just how bad the relationship between the two had become.

According to the magazine’s sources, at one point, the Duchess of Cambridge had tried to fix the relationship by bringing Meghan a bouquet of flowers. This was when both of the women still lived in Kensington Palace, with the Cambridges residing in Apartment 1A and the Sussexes close by at Nottingham Cottage.

However, the outlet claimed that instead of taking the opportunity to work on the bond between the pair, Meghan rejected the peace-offering, and “told Kate in no uncertain terms that the flowers were not enough.”

Though Finding Freedom has allegedly documented one time when Meghan accepted flowers from the duchess for her birthday, royal reporters have suggested that they do not believe the new book will include this interaction.

Michael Steele / Getty Images

Though it has been reported that Meghan had multiple complaints about how the Cambridges had treated her, the former actress had centered on the fact that she was disappointed that Kate had not worked harder to welcome her into the family, as Meghan believed the two should be natural allies as newcomers into “the firm.”

Defenders of the Duchess of Cambridge have pointed out that at the time of Meghan’s arrival, she was pregnant with her third child and suffering from morning sickness that was serious enough for her to miss Prince George’s first day of school.

In addition, friends of Prince William have taken an even stronger view against claims, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.

“How can you say they weren’t warm or welcoming when they hosted Meghan for Christmas, invited her into their totally private inner sanctum at Anmer Hall and did everything they could to make her feel at home? They personally cooked her favorite vegan food, they couldn’t have been more welcoming,” an insider stated.

Many royal reporters have claimed that the new release will likely burn the already frayed bridges between the Sussexes and the rest of the Windsor family. In fact, The Inquisitr reported that insiders believe Harry and Meghan could never return to members of the monarchy.

It “doesn’t seem if there is any way of going back now,” one source claimed.