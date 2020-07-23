Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Body In Slinky Midriff-Baring ‘Dress Of The Summer’

Chrissy Teigen showed off her body in a slinky silk Cult Gaia dress on Thursday to her Twitter 13.2 million followers.

In a video tweet, the cookbook author stands in a bathroom in front of a mirror wearing a $700 burnt orange dress called “Thera.” It features a cut out at the waist with straps that crisscross across her midriff. It also features spaghetti straps that show of her toned shoulders and a square neck with a slit down the chest that reveals the model’s figure.

“Look how cute this dress is. It’s Cult Gaia and I’m obsessed with it. I love it,” she said, holding the camera next to her face while tossing her long brown hair over her shoulder.

“It has a little slit action,” she added as she lifted her leg and pulled the dress open to show her thigh.

She finished the look off with two gold chains around her neck, while her feet were bare and her hair was loose and falling down to her waist.

Fans were largely loving the look, with people cheering Chrissy for being able to pull off the figure-hugging number.

I dub this the dress of the summer pic.twitter.com/espSt71aym — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 23, 2020

“Girl, I wish I was as beautiful as you. I’m in sweats all the time. Never get a moment to do anything for myself. I hate being a gross mom. I wish I could dress up. Keep doin it! I’m living vicariously through your tweets! Lol,” wrote one person.

Others lamented that they wouldn’t be able to look good in the same dress.

“To all the women posting how they wish they could carry this off, you can carry anything off if you wear it like you own it. Get all the bs about yourself and your body out of your head and love the skin you are in,” replied one person.

But not everyone was feeling the dress. One person commented on the price of the designer number.

“Go f*ck yourself seems a little extra. I didn’t set the price,” Teigen replied.

Chrissy posted another video clip to Instagram on Thursday showing her wearing a white swimsuit, along with husband John Legend and their two children, Luna and Miles.

She revealed that she had gotten glammed up as she posed for the camera to work on a project for her husband and asked followers to guess which song the music video that they were filming would be for, as The Inquisitr previously reported.