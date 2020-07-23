Reese Witherspoon Flaunts Killer Legs In Short Shorts While Showing Off Dance Moves & Enjoying Iced Coffee

Reese Witherspoon is all about her son, Deacon Phillippe’s new single this summer. The mother of three has been sharing plenty of photos and videos on Instagram lately, and she’s been doing a great job of plugging her son’s hit track “Long Run.”

Witherspoon’s most recent Instagram share captured her having a blast in a kitchen. She was all smiles throughout the duration of the seconds-long clip as she held a cup of iced coffee in one hand and used the opposite hand to perform dance moves. At one part, she could be seen looking off to the side and seemingly laughing with someone else who was with her, but that person was not captured on film.

For the impromptu performance, Witherspoon stood in front of a kitchen counter that boasted bright white cabinets and stainless steel hardware. The countertop was black, and the area behind it had white subway tiles on the backsplash. A set of cabinets adhered to the wall above, and its glass doors gave fans a peek at what was inside.

Witherspoon opted for a casual outfit that highlighted her killer legs. On her upper-half, the Little Fires Everywhere star wore a black and white striped shirt with three-quarter length sleeves. The garment had a crew neckline, and she wore it tucked into a pair of shorts. Witherspoon’s high-waisted bottoms possessed an army green color and fit snug on her hips. The bottoms hit on the actress’s upper thigh and showed off her sculpted legs.

She styled her hair with a side part, and her short blond tresses grazed the tips of her shoulders. Witherspoon kept her accessories to a minimum and rocked a pair of silver earrings, which provided just the right amount of bling for her casual look.

In the caption of the post, she joked that her kids love when she drinks a ton of coffee and makes up TikTok dances as she plugged her son’s new song, tagging him in the post.

The star’s fun new video has not gone unnoticed by her fans. More than 943,000 have double-tapped the photo to express their approval and over 10,000 left comments. A few of Witherspoon’s famous friends even dropped a line, including Elizabeth Banks.

“I need those shorts! Where they from?” Banks asked.

Today Show host Savannah Guthrie also joined in on the fun and replied to Banks’ question.

“I need those legs and then also those shorts,” Guthrie wrote.

“You are adorable and have such a beautiful smile! Thank you for brightening up my day,” another Instagrammer wrote with a few yellow hearts.

“YOU ARE THE CUTEST HUMAN,” one more follower gushed.