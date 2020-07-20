Barack Obama Says Democrat-Led House Is Only Government Establishment Fighting Donald Trump’s ‘Lawlessness’

During an appearance at the “Hold the House” virtual fundraiser that concluded on Sunday night, former President Barack Obama suggested that the Democrat-led House of Representatives is the only arm of the government pushing back against Donald Trump’s “lawlessness,” The Daily Mail reported.

“One good reason to keep the House is to keep Nancy Pelosi speaker, and that would be enough,” Obama said.

“But look, if you look at the last two years or year and a half, the House has been the bulwark against a lawlessness that we’ve seen and a disregard for basic democratic norms that has come not just from the White House, but has been enabled by the Republicans in the Senate and, if they had their druthers, the Republicans in the House.”

The four-part virtual fundraising series was held to raise money for the Democratic Party’s lawmakers and candidates and earned $14 million. As reported by The Daily Mail, the party is hoping to retain control over the House while also gaining enough seats in the Senate to earn a majority power over both chambers of Congress. According to Obama, gaining a majority in the bicameral legislature of America’s federal government is crucial in case Donald Trump wins a second term in November.

Jessica McGowan / Getty Images

As noted by The Daily Mail, there are currently 232 Democrats in the House, 197 Republicans, and one Libertarian. Following the passing of Democratic Rep. John Lewis, there are five vacancies in the chamber. Per The Washington Post, there are various districts in Republican states that could reasonably flip to Democrats in 2020. These districts reside in states like Georgia, Illinois, New York, and Texas. However, there are also districts that face the chance of turning from Democrat to Republican in states like New Mexico, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.

Obama previously used a virtual fundraiser to take aim at Trump and the Republican lawmakers and media networks that allegedly enable the president, New York Post reported. According to Obama, the current White House has driven an agenda that conflicts with the “very foundations” of America. He accused the real estate mogul’s government of suggesting that facts and science do not matter and casting the coronavirus pandemic as “fake news.”

The Grand Old Party (GOP) has allegedly been worried that the president will lose at the ballot box in November. Amid these fears, the party is reportedly trying to focus its efforts on retaining its majority in the Senate. In addition, reports suggest that the GOP has given up on attempting to regain control of the House.