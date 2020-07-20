Nikki Haley Says A Joe Biden Presidency Will Reverse Progress In The Middle East

Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (UN), claimed that the election of Joe Biden would lead to a reversal of progress made in the Middle East, The Jerusalem Post reported.

“For all the progress that we made in terms of Israel – in terms of the Middle East, in terms of really having a voice for America and Israel – I hate the thought that if Biden comes in, all of that goes away, because they’re going to go back and try and get back into the Iran deal,” Haley said at a virtual panel hosted by the Republican Jewish Coalition.

Haley continued to note Trump’s achievements as president in the Middle East, including moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, and allowing her to criticize Hamas during her time in the UN. According to Haley, the former vice president is moving closer to the foreign policy beliefs of politicians like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ilhan Omar — both progressives who have been critical of the biblical Holy Land.

Haley also slammed Biden for his purported inaction when Hamas was attacking Israel as well as during the passing of Resolution 2334, which ruled that the country’s settlement in Palestinian-occupied territories violated international law.

“Don’t listen to what he’s saying now. Actions are louder than words. We have actions of two different people who have held office. We have seen the results of two different people.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

As reported by Arab News, Biden has expressed opposition to the Holy Land unilaterally annexing the West Bank and openness to reengaging Palestinians. But according to the publication, it’s not likely that the former vice president will reverse any of Trump’s work, such as the previously mentioned relocation of the American embassy. In addition, the publication claimed that the lifelong politician would not likely cave to progressive pressure to punish the Middle Eastern country if it proceeds with annexation or push the country to make concessions to the Palestinian people.

According to Breitbart, Biden’s record in the Middle East is “very poor” The publication noted that he did not support the Gulf War — a response to Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait — and supported the War in Iraq, which was driven partially by “poor intelligence” from former President George W. Bush’s administration.

Biden previously faced criticism from Sanders for his claims that he opposed the Iraq War, which a CNN fact-check concluded was dishonest framing. Nevertheless, the Democratic presidential nominee’s campaign has allegedly continued to attempt to distance itself from the bloody battle Bush waged in the Middle East.