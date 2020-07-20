Chester Bennington Anniversary: Fans Show Love For Former Linkin Park Singer Three Years After His Death

Fans are remembering the former frontman of the rock band Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, on the third anniversary of his death, Republic World reported.

The singer died by suicide on July 20, 2017, at 41 years old. Three years on, Linkin Park fans are expressing their love for the musician.

Fans took to Twitter to discuss how much the Linkin Park singer meant to them.

“3 years ago today we lost an icon. An inspiration, we lost Linkin Park’s singer, Chester Bennington,” one fan tweeted.

“The guy whose music saved my soul. You are alive in our hearts Chester,” another said.

“Remembering Chester Bennington today, he had the voice of an Angel, scream of a demon. We will always remember you and keep your legacy alive, no matter what! I hope that you’re happier, we will all miss you. Rest in peace,” a final fan wrote.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

NME reported last year that the band is not looking to replace Bennington with another singer. Linkin Park bassist, Mike Shinoda, told the publication that if they were to recruit a new singer it would have to happen naturally.

“I think there are many fans that want to continue to see the guys onstage and wanna continue to hear the music,” he said.

The band has not released new music since their 2017 album, One More Light, which was released two months before the frontman’s death. However, earlier this year, Linkin Park told NME that they were working on new music before having to pause their writing sessions due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Linkin Park formed in 1996 in California. Originally the band was fronted by Mark Wakefield, who left to pursue other projects. Wakefield was replaced by Bennington in 1999. The band was originally called Xero, and then briefly Hybrid Theory, before settling on Linkin Park shortly after Bennington joined. Their debut album, Hybrid Theory, was released in 2000 to much acclaim. Linkin Park is best known for hits such as “In the End,” which was on their debut album, as well as “Numb,” “One Step Closer,” and “Leave Out All the Rest.”

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Linkin Park’s management team requested their song “In the End” is to be removed from an election campaign video for President Donald Trump.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.