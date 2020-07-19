Donald Trump Called Out On ‘Law And Order’ After Twitter Disables Video Over Copyright Infringement

President Donald Trump had his campaign message of “law and order” used against him today. Many users called out the president after he posted a video to Twitter that the social media platform disabled due to copyright infringement.

CNN‘s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter was among those who pointed out that Trump’s misuse of copyright went against his message of keeping things orderly and encouraging citizens to follow the law in the United States. Stelter tweeted a screenshot of the video that Trump had tweeted and included a pointed message.

“This is getting to be a pretty common occurrence: Trump posts disabled due to copyright infringement claims. This time? A campaign video using a Linkin Park song. Law and order prez…” wrote the journalist.

The comment came because President Trump has a habit of tweeting “LAW AND ORDER” at random times. He does it often, and it appears to be among his campaign slogans for the 2020 presidential election. He even posted a picture of himself beside an American flag with the phrase written on it on his Instagram account.

Many other accounts replied to the CNN host and agreed that the president seemed to have a blind spot when it came to following laws and rules himself.

“The proclaimed president of LAW and Order is violating the Law,” replied another Twitter user.

“His is the only account that doesn’t get suspended for numerous violations of Twitter’s policy,” another account noted.

Some of those who replied also said that it seems like President Trump does not care much about the law as it applies to him. Instead, they felt he seemed concerned about the concept only as it applies to others.

A few Twitter users defended Trump, and they said that it seemed like the social media giant was working to censor the president, and others thought that it didn’t seem fair that the clip got restricted.

“I have lots of YouTube videos with copyright claims. Not exactly a high crime there, chief,” downplayed one user.

The New York Post reported that the video portrayed the incumbent in the upcoming election as the ultimate outsider. It wasn’t created by his campaign, though. Instead, a supporter created the clip, and set it to Linkin Park’s “In the End,” which presumably violated the copyright. The scenes showed former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s presumed opponent, as a Washington D.C. insider, and painted Trump as a newcomer who wrestled power away from those in government and returned it to the people of the United States. The whole thing ended up causing Linkin Park to trend for a while.