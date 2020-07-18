‘General Hospital’ Weekly Teasers: Robert’s Rattled & Sasha’s Catching Grief

During the week of July 20, General Hospital fans will revisit some of the action that they first saw go down in early May. ABC has been airing encore episodes since late May due to the production hiatus and coronavirus pandemic, but everybody is hoping that they can shift back to new content soon. In the meantime, viewers will get to refamiliarize themselves with what was happening in Port Charles right before this break in the action.

SheKnows Soaps shares that the General Hospital show airing on Monday, July 20 is the one that was originally shown on May 6. This was when Robert Scorpio was grieving the sudden death of Holly Sutton and he lashed out at Peter August at the Floating Rib.

It was right after this exchange when it was first revealed that Peter seemingly had not intended for Holly to die. Robert soon came to believe that Holly’s death wasn’t an accident and General Hospital fans have a lot to look forward to on this front when new shows air again.

The upcoming week of reruns contained a lot of drama related to the Michael Corinthos saga. He was on the brink of facing off against Nelle Benson in court as the custody battle over little Wiley escalated. Harrison Chase and Sasha Gilmore faked a fling to push Michael and Willow Tait together, and these next few General Hospital episodes revisit those dramatic interactions.

Todd Wawrychuk / ABC

As Sasha faced blowback over her supposed affair with Chase, Nelle was preparing her own strategy to win in court. She was working with lawyer Martin Gray to solidify her case and she soon enlisted both Nina Reeves and Julian Jerome for some assistance.

The week brings plenty of drama involving Jordan Ashford, Sonny Corinthos, and Cyrus Renault too. Jordan warned Sonny about what tactics he might pursue in dealing with Cyrus, but ultimately, the mob boss will do things his way. Jordan was keeping plenty busy trying to cover her own tracks and everybody knows there is much more mob chaos on the horizon.

Ava Jerome and Nikolas Cassadine are doing an intense dance in regard to their sham of a marriage and these General Hospital encore episodes will take viewers through the ultimatum that Nik’s son Spencer Cassadine gave him. This dance between Nikolas and Ava was wreaking some havoc for Franco Baldwin and Elizabeth Webber, with more damage to come.

Mike Corbin’s health was declining rapidly, and Elizabeth was doing her best to guide Sonny through some difficult decisions. Valentin Cassadine was making progress on his quest to take over ELQ and things were heating up between Nina and Jasper “Jax” Jacks.

The General Hospital cast and crew will hopefully return to the set to begin filming new content again quite soon. In the meantime, ABC will get everybody back up to speed again on the current twists and turns that were shaking things up for people across Port Charles in hopes that the shift back to fresh shows can begin again soon.