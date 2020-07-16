‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Says She Knows Lisa Rinna Is Trustworthy, Reacts To PK’s Advice To Aaron Phypers

Erika Jayne addressed a number of 'RHOBH' hot topics on last night's 'WWHL.'

Erika Jayne opened up about the latest drama of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the July 15 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

After viewers of the long-running Bravo reality series watched as Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were once again at the center of the issues with the cast, Erika appeared on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show alongside actress Dakota Fanning, where she opened up about Denise’s claims against Lisa Rinna and Paul “PK” Kemsley’s advice to Aaron.

After Andy mentioned the way in which Denise claimed in a confessional scene that she doesn’t believe she can trust Lisa any longer, Erika made it clear that when it comes to Lisa, who she’s been close with for years, she is a very trustworthy person.

“Hey listen, we all have our own point of view. I know for a fact you can trust Lisa Rinna. So, you know, they’re going to have to work it out and I’m sure that… in the coming episodes, we’re going to see that happen,” she shared.

As for the advice Dorit Kemsley’s partner, PK, gave to Aaron in regard to the way in which he’s continued to be in the middle of the tension between their cast mates, Erika appreciated PK’s statements, even though she doesn’t believe Aaron actually took any of them to heart.

“I think it fell on deaf ears,” she admitted.

Also during Wednesday’s episode of WWHL, Dakota told host Andy that she believes the men of the show should not allow themselves to get too involved with what is going on with the women. She then said Aaron should either stop attending the parties or “mind his own business.”

Erika Jayne attends the Marc Jacobs Spring 2020 Runway Show. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

While the husbands of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have been known to insert themselves into the drama of their famous wives from time to time, Erika recently revealed that when it comes to her own spouse, famed attorney Thomas Girardi, he couldn’t care less about the issues of the cast members.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, Erika discussed Thomas’ thoughts about the series during an appearance on Us Weekly magazine’s Getting Real With the Housewives podcast weeks ago that Thomas not only doesn’t watch the program unless he’s making a cameo, he also “doesn’t care” about the drama of the women.

Tom doesn’t watch this show, honey. He doesn’t care,” she explained, according to a report shared by All About the Real Housewives on June 8.