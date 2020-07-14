Prince Harry ‘Only Has Himself To Blame’ For His Rumored Unhappiness, Major Outlet Claims

A major newspaper in the United Kingdom has published some harsh words for Prince Harry, writing that the redheaded prince “only has himself to blame” amidst persistent rumors of his unhappiness while living in Los Angeles.

The stinging rebuke was published in The Telegraph, which is not only one of the few British media companies that is not being sued by the Duke and Duchess and Sussex, but also generally seen as a pro-monarchy paper.

However, The Telegraph has slowly joined other British media companies in the chorus of negative press for the couple.

“Do you hear that sound? That wincingly high-pitched lament drifting across the Atlantic all the way from LA? It’s the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, sitting on the terrace of their Beverly Hills mansion, playing the world’s smallest violins,” began the article, written by Celia Walden.

The piece comes after numerous reports have suggested that Prince Harry has found the transition to leaving the royal family difficult, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.

However, Walden claimed that any misery has been the couple’s own making, and began her piece by pointing out that the Sussexes had been met with intense popularity upon their marriage.

“You could have had it all,” she wrote, referencing the immense wave good-will the duke and duchess had met at the beginning of their time as royals.

However, she claimed that Prince Harry and his former Suits actress wife had squandered most of their support due to a number of ill-advised actions that had crossed the line, particularly after stepping down from the monarchy.

“What you couldn’t do was turn your back on the Commonwealth – and then insult it,” Walden wrote.

Prince Harry stated in a video message earlier this month that the United Kingdom must “acknowledge” its history of colonialism and right the wrongs of the past (per CNN).

Facundo Arrizabalaga / Getty Images

However, critics have slammed the remarks, claiming that the prince did not recognize the difference between the modern day Commonwealth — in which countries voluntarily become members — and the British Empire.

“You couldn’t publicly take the Queen to task over ‘branding issues’ in a manner of Kardashian-like crassness,” Walden continued, referencing the rumored frustration that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle felt upon learning they could not use the “Sussex Royal” name.

“You couldn’t guzzle lobster ceviche whilst mourning white privilege, or drive around Beverly Hills in a gas-guzzling… SUV, whilst lecturing us about environmentalism,” Walden concluded.

Harry and Meghan faced outrage earlier this week after driving an Escalade to her dentist appointment.

This is not the only negative headline the two have faced over the past week. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, a British CEO publicly told the couple to find a new income source, stating “we don’t owe them a penny.”