Ashleigh Jordan Flaunts Sculpted Backside In “Total Glutes” Workout Video

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media site Instagram on Monday, July 13, to post a new workout video series in which she trained her glute muscles.

For the workout, the fitness trainer sported an outfit from her personal activewear brand NVGTN that consisted of a sports bra and leggings. The white bra featured several thin, criss-crossing straps along the back that exposed plenty of skin and sculpted muscle. She paired the top with high-waisted lilac leggings that highlighted her narrow waist and curvy hips and backside, contouring to her muscular thighs and calves.

The model completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers. She pulled her long, blond tresses up into a ponytail that flowed down her back and appeared to have added a bit of eye makeup and lip gloss to make her facial features pop.

The “Total Glutes” workout took place at a gym. In the caption of the post, Ashleigh assured her followers that the workout could easily be carried out in a home setting as it did not require any additional equipment, relying instead on body weight for resistance. The workout included four exercises, each featured in a separate video clip in the post.

Ashleigh began her glutes workout with sumo crab walks. She spread her legs wide and bent into a low squat, slowly walking her body forward one leg at a time. In the second video, she demonstrated the squat with a side leg raise. Lowering her body into a deep squat, Ashleigh stood back up and lifted one leg up toward the ceiling, alternating sides.

The third exercise in the routine was the side lunge, followed by a reverse lunge. The final exercise was the donkey/fire hydrant variation. Ashleigh moved her body onto all fours. She then proceeded to lift one leg out behind her, bringing it back in to touch the floor, and then raising it to the side with her knee bent. She then switched legs.

In the caption of the post, the model promised her followers that their glutes would be on fire after completing the workout and encouraged them to crush the week together. She also wrote out the exercises and specified the number of sets and reps her followers should do for each.

The glutes workout earned over 40,000 likes and nearly 250 comments within the first day.

“Love these exercises and the leggings,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section of the post.