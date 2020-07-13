Mark Meadows Is ‘Struggling’ To Control Donald Trump’s White House, Report Says

Mark Meadows, who is serving as the fourth chief of staff for Donald Trump’s White House, is struggling in his role, Politico reported.

“Three-and-a-half months in, he has told people he is struggling with the chief’s job and that if Trump wins reelection, he’ll stay in the role only for an additional year, if that long,” the report read.

Although Meadows entered his role with the help of loyal staffers that he brought to the White House with him, Politico cited a dozen current and former White House officials and Republicans close to the administration who suggested that he has yet to create a “strong power base,” which has allegedly hindered his ability to execute “conservative priorities.”

Chris Whipple, an author who has written about White House chiefs of staff, suggested that Meadows’ performance is linked to the nature of Trump’s White House.

“It should not surprise anyone that Meadows is having an almost impossible time because it is mission impossible being Trump’s chief of staff.”

The report claims that Trump has pushed Meadows to take a “more public-facing role,” which has led to more frequent appearances on Fox News and more speaking time with reporters. According to one senior administration official, who pointed to Trump’s former chiefs of staff — Reince Priebus, Gen. John Kelly, and Mick Mulvaney — this transition is not out of the ordinary.

“They all say they will become the chief of staff, but they all become the chief to the president,” the official said.

Two senior administration officials claim that Meadows plans to focus the remainder of his first term on reviving the American economy, expanding access to 5G broadband, and lowering the price of prescription drugs.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

As reported by The Hill, Trump’s White House underwent a significant shakeup after he was acquitted by the Senate on the impeachment charges leveled against him. According to the publication, this staffing change appeared to “accelerate” once Meadows took his current position, which GOP strategist Alex Conant suggested could impact Trump’s reelection odds.

“Running for reelection is a hard move without having staff churn inside the White House,” Conant said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an associate close to Trump was previously reported to have predicted that Meadows would not last long in Trump’s White House. The associate allegedly tied the prediction to the nature of the job and claimed that Trump is always destined to get sick of any person who takes on the position.