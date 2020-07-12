Prince Harry Got Swept Up In Meghan Markle’s Energy But Feels ‘Lost’ In LA, Source Claims

Prince Harry is finding life in sunny Los Angeles to be a challenge, royal author Tom Quinn claims. Part of the problem, the Daily Mail reports, is that Harry tends to get swept up in Meghan Markle’s positive energy but the reality doesn’t always end up being what he expected.

“It’s always been a problem, early on in the relationship, Meghan is a dynamo, she’s full of positive energy that would sweep Harry along but once the honeymoon is over, you still have to fill the days,” he said.

Quinn, who has written several books focused on the royal family, including Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle claimed that the younger prince doesn’t hate living in his new adopted home. But he is getting a taste of the sort of outsider feeling of “confusion” that Meghan struggled with while living in the United Kingdom with him and the rest of the royal family.

“Harry does feel slightly lost because he is now experiencing in America what Meghan was experiencing here,” the author said.

Quinn also claims that Harry isn’t able to find something to fill his days.

The 35-year old is “really struggling” these days and, and is “finding it difficult to find work,” the Mail reported.

It’s not the first insider who has claimed that the two are feeling out of sorts in their new home as legal woes and familial struggles continue to plague the pair, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

The news comes as the couple is facing an expose from veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards. He, too, blames Meghan for Harry’s alleged problems. The photographer claims that Harry’s attitude has shifted when it comes to the media, and he believes the blame for the change lies on the head of his wife.

“Unfortunately for the last couple of years, he has gone completely sour,” he said.

At one point, Harry reportedly didn’t speak to Edwards — who has known the prince since he was born — for a year.

“He didn’t talk to me for a year. I’ve been photographing him since he was born, and it was down to her,” Edwards said.

Ben Birchall / Getty Images

Edwards believes that moving to Los Angeles was always in Meghan’s plans and Harry has been along for the ride. He claimed that the couple remodeled Frogmore Cottage in London at the expense of taxpayers while knowing all along that they didn’t plan to remain there.

He says that as soon as Meghan got a ring on her finger, she was ready to pick up and move on from the U.K.