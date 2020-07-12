WWE News: Edge Provides Major Update On His Future Status Following Injury

Edge is currently on the sidelines with a torn tricep injury, and WWE the Hall of Famer has no idea when he’ll be back in action. The injury — which he suffered at Backlash in a match against Randy Orton — will keep him on the shelf for months. However, the superstar told ComicBook that he’s confident that he’ll return to WWE television in the near future.

According to Edge, it’s only been a month since he picked up the injury, and it’s hard to gauge when his body will be ready to compete again. The Hall of Famer is 45-years-old too, so he doesn’t plan on returning too soon. However, he did say that he’s always been able to recover quicker than most performers.

“I’ve always been happy with the fact that I rebound from injuries pretty quickly. I got back from a torn Achilles in six months which is kind of stupid. But you know I’m also older now so I don’t know what that means. I’ve never had a surgery in my 40s so I don’t know how quick I recover anymore, I guess is what I’m saying. So I don’t know. I honestly don’t know.”

Edge went on to say that he’ll return to action whenever his body feels up to it. According to the superstar, he’s learned to listen to his body throughout the years, and whenever he feels good again he’ll see about stepping back into the squared circle.

The Hall of Famer also revealed that his arm was injured when he went into the Backlash match. At the time, Edge thought it was a sore arm — which is part and parcel with being a wrestler — but his doctor later said that it may have been partially torn when he entered the match.

Edge said that he’ll be doing yoga and going to saunas to help his body heal quicker. According to Edge, he’s willing to do whatever it takes to make a full recovery as he wants to work with multiple WWE superstars.

The Hall of Famer said he needed to feud with Orton right away as he trusted him. Their characters have a history with each other, but considering that Edge was returning after a nine-year absence following a career-threatening neck injury, he wanted to work with someone he already felt comfortable with.

Moving forward, however, Edge wants to help the young stars. He discussed plans to wrestle at a NXT Takeover event and listed some of his dream opponents on the black-and-gold brand. The names he put forward included Finn Balor, Damien Priest and Keith Lee.

The Hall of Famer also wants to work with Seth Rollins, Aleister Black, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and others. He might even have a feud with McIntyre waiting for him upon his return, as the Scottish superstar — and current World Champion — has made no secret of his own desire to face Edge down the line.