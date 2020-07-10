Ex-‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder’s Fiancé Beau Clark Is Prepping For The Arrival Of Their Baby Girl

Beau Clark is all in as a soon-to-be dad.

Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder are expecting a baby girl in January and as they prepare for their daughter’s upcoming arrival, Beau is doing his best to get as informed about babies as possible.

Weeks after Beau and Stassi officially confirmed their baby news with a series of photos and videos taken at the former Vanderpump Rules cast member’s gender reveal party in June, Beau has posted a couple of images on his Instagram Stories, which confirm that when it comes to his role as a father, he’s not cutting any corners when it comes to getting ready to be a dad.

On July 10, Beau took to his Instagram Stories and shared a screenshot of a recent search he did online about sounds that are made in the womb.

“Yeah. I searched for this,” Beau wrote in the caption of the post.

Among the findings of his playlist search were titles, including Womb Sound, Womb Tunes, Womb Noises, and Womb Sounds for Baby Sleep. While a number of his results seemed to be of actual sounds that can be heard in a woman’s womb, other titles appeared to be meant to be played for a baby after its birth.

In the second post shared on Beau Clark’s Instagram Stories, he informed his fans and followers that he had gotten some new books to read about parenting.

In addition to book titled A Man’s Guide to Pregnancy, Beau showcased a couple of other educational readings, including The Conscious Parent by Shefali Tsabary and We’re Pregnant: The First-Time Dad’s Pregnancy Handbook.

From the sound of things, Beau is not only ensuring that he is prepared as a dad, but is also getting educated about what his fiancee, Stassi, may be going through as her pregnancy progresses.

Beau and Stassi’s baby news was first confirmed just days after Bravo announced that they would no longer be featuring Stassi on Vanderpump Rules due to her allegedly racist behavior of the past. At the same time, the network revealed that Kristen Doute, Max Boyes, and Brett Caprioni had also been fired for similar reasons.

Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder attend the premiere of MTV’s “The Hills: New Beginnings.” Amy Sussman / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beau shared a powerful message about his new baby girl on Instagram after Stassi’s pregnancy was confirmed last month.

“I was raised by great women, and the lessons I learned from them I’ll [forward] to my daughter and then some! She will be great, powerful, humble, kind, loving, compassionate, and a dash from Kesha… ‘She’ll be a motherf*cking WOMAN!!!'” he wrote.