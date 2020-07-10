WWE Rumors: Real Reason Why Hacker Storyline Was Abandoned Revealed

According to Ringside News, Vince McMahon rejected every idea put forward for the WWE hacker storyline in recent weeks, which is why the current status of the angle is up in the air.

Mustafa Ali was originally supposed to be unveiled as the hacker who was dishing out secrets about Friday Night SmackDown superstars earlier this year. The mysterious superstar was responsible for outing Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville’s as the culprits who tried to sabotage Mandy Rose and Otis’ relationship. While the hacker teased more revelations afterward, he disappeared from WWE television shortly after.

When Ali was moved to Monday Night Raw, the hacker storyline was supposed to carry over to the red brand. However, McMahon didn’t approve of the ideas that Paul Heyman and the Monday Night Raw creative team had in mind for the angle, and it appears to have been scrapped for the time being.

The report also states that Ali was moved to Monday Night Raw after requesting a move to the red brand. The outlet’s sources claim that ” he was tired of being ignored by Bruce (Prichard) and Ed (Koskey),” who were overseeing the Friday Night SmackDown creative team at the time. Ali hasn’t wrestled since February, even though he’s been cleared to compete again for a while.

It’s no secret that Ali is frustrated about his lack of opportunities on WWE television at the moment, but the company does seem to be working on bringing him back into the fold. As The Inquisitr reported, Ali has been moved back to Friday Night SmackDown earlier this week.

This comes following the recent firing of Heyman from his position as a Monday Night Raw executive. WWE’s creative teams for both main brands have been consolidated as a result of Heyman’s departure as well, with Prichard and McMahon running the ship. It’s unclear if Ali requested a return to the blue brand now that Heyman is no longer there.

Perhaps Ali being moved back to the blue brand is a sign of WWE resurrecting the hacker storyline. Since the culprit remains a secret, the company can still press ahead with the angle and keep the character’s identity under wraps for now.

Should WWE return to the hacker storyline, Ali might not be involved. Chad Gable has also been rumored as a potential candidate for the role, and he’s another underutilized performer who could benefit from being part of a hot storyline.