‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Friday: Hope Exposes Thomas At His Wedding

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Friday, July 10 showcases Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) game-over moment. The designer had been so sure that he was about to get away with all his lies and manipulation and have Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) as his bride. However, Hope gave him a taste of his own medicine and he fled the wedding in shame, per Soap Central. The episode originally aired on March 13, 2020.

Hope Stops The Ceremony

The episode continues from the previous day’s drama when Hope made her bridal entrance at Thomas and Zoe Buckingham’s (Kiara Barnes) wedding. She and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) stood hand-in-hand while the guests gasped at the turn of events.

The soap opera’s bad guy couldn’t take his eyes off Hope and started walking toward her when she told him that she couldn’t let him marry Zoe. A frantic Zoe demanded that Thomas stay by her side, but he wanted to be with Hope. He told Zoe that he needed to give Hope a chance because she was the mother of his child. Zoe slapped Thomas in anger.

Thomas Declares His Love

Thomas told Hope that she took his breath away in the bridal gown and that he knew that she also wanted to complete their family.

The designer told Hope that he had never stopped loving her. Hope placed her hand on his chest to prevent him from coming any closer and shocked him with her words.

Sean Smith / CBS

Hope Exposes Thomas

Hope told Thomas that the only reason that she was wearing the wedding dress was to expose him. She told him that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had come clean about the kiss and how he had manipulated her too.

Hope lashed out at Thomas for using his son to manipulate her. Douglas was afraid that Zoe would replace Hope as his mother and that wasn’t the truth.

Zoe said that Hope had approached her before the wedding to tell her about the plan to expose him. She thought that he had really loved her and thought that he would choose her over Hope. Zoe thanked God that she had not married him and felt gullible for allowing him to use her. She had really loved him.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke Logan (Annika Noelle), and even his best friend Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) blasted Thomas for his despicable actions. Vinny ordered him not to put Douglas on the spot again.

“It was bad of you to make me feel I was going to lose another mommy again,” Douglas said. The little boy also wanted to be with Hope, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). Hope affirmed that Douglas would be living with her and that he would be raised in a loving home.

After the showdown, Thomas looked at everyone and walked out of the Forrester mansion.