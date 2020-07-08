NBA Rumors: Dwight Howard Could Leave LA Lakers For Warriors In 2020 Free Agency, Per ‘Blue Man Hoop’

Though they remain undecided what they plan to do with their own first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors are highly expected to search for roster upgrades in the 2020 NBA offseason. Despite having limited salary cap space, the Warriors are set to be one of the most attractive destinations for veteran free agents who are aiming to contend for the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season. One of the players that the Warriors could sign in the 2020 NBA free agency is veteran center Dwight Howard of the Los Angeles Lakers.

In his recent article, Tony Pesta of Fansided’s Blue Man Hoop included Howard on the list of free agents who may consider joining the Warriors next season.

“Howard appears to be in great shape and is making the most of every minute he plays. It’s easy to see how his prowess as a glass cleaner and finisher around the rim could make him a valued member of the Warriors. At 34 years of age, there is almost no chance Howard is offered much more than $6 million from any team this offseason. While returning to the Lakers is a possibility, there is something interesting about the idea of Howard playing with the most spacing he has ever had before in Golden State.”

As of now, Howard hasn’t shown any single indication that he’s no longer happy with the Lakers. As a matter of fact, Howard is very grateful for the Lakers for giving him the opportunity to prove himself in the league. However, if he decides to start a new journey somewhere else after reviving his NBA career in Los Angeles, bringing Howard to Golden State makes a lot of sense for the Warriors.

Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Howard may already be at the near end of his NBA career, but he would still be a great addition to the Warriors. Howard is undeniably an upgrade over all the traditional centers on the Warriors’ roster. Howard would give the Warriors an eight-time NBA All-Star who had an experience leading an NBA team to the NBA Finals.

Aside from being an incredible low-post scorer and rebounder, Howard also remains a quality rim protector. This season, the 34-year-old center is averaging 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks on 73.2 percent shooting on the field. The frontcourt tandem of Howard and Draymond Green would be a defensive nightmare to any team in the league.

Leaving the Lakers for the Warriors also makes sense for Howard. Compared to the Lakers who have the likes of JaVale McGee and Anthony Davis in their frontcourt, Howard is expected to have more playing time and a guaranteed spot in the starting lineup once he joins the Warriors in the 2020 NBA free agency.