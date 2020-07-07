Lisa Rinna Considers Showing Up Drunk To ‘RHOBH’ Reunion For Season 10

Lisa Rinna is ready to get wild during the potentially virtual taping.

Lisa Rinna is ready to get crazy at the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion special for the series’ 10th season.

Although Bravo has not yet confirmed whether or not the taping will be held in-person or virtually, as other Bravo series, including Vanderpump Rules and The Real Houswives of Atlanta have been, Lisa is looking forward to production on the future filming session and on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 7, she admitted to considering showing up drunk to the taping.

“Should drunk Rinna come to the reunion?” Lisa asked her fans and followers this morning.

“Cuz like I’ve had it,” she added with a second post.

While Lisa didn’t say what it was that she’s had enough of, she has been doing a lot of ranting about her political beliefs on social media in recent weeks. She also explained that while QVC, which sells her clothing line, attempted to silence her in regard to politics and controversial topics, she had no plans to stay quiet about anything she feels strongly towards.

Also recently, Lisa was accused of taunting her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Denise Richards, about the coming episodes of Season 10, which are expected to include allegations of a hookup between the Wild Things actress and their co-star, Brandi Glanville.

As fans of the series may have seen earlier this month, Lisa shared a couple of posts about Rome just one day after seeing that Brandi had shared a shocking image of herself and Denise sharing a kiss on her Twitter page and ultimately confirmed that it was, in fact, Denise.

Continuing on to her followers on Instagram, Lisa suggested that she may show up sober to the Season 10 reunion taping but return drunk for the second half.

“The first half I could be sober Rinna then bring out drunk Rinna for the second half?” she shared.

Lisa Rinna attends WCRF’s ‘An Unforgettable Evening’ at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel. Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider spoke to Hollywood Life in June in regard to the former soap star’s alleged thoughts regarding Denise Richards’ future on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Weeks after Lisa was seen telling Andy Cohen on an “At Home” edition of his late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, that she wasn’t convinced Denise would attend the reunion, the source claimed Lisa believes Denise will “walk away” from the show after Season 10.

“It’s really sad because [Lisa and Denise] were friends for so long, but [due to all the drama that went down this season] they are not interested in speaking with each other or repairing their friendship,” the insider shared.