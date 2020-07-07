Kristian Alfonso Quits ‘Days Of Our Lives’: ‘I Will Not Be Returning’

Kristian Alfonso, who portrays Hope Williams Brady on Days of Our Lives, stunned fans with her announcement today that she’s leaving the soap. The star, who has been part of the show for 37 years, announced her departure on social media.

In a statement, Alfonso wrote that she had already filmed her final episode of the NBC sudser.

“Days has one of the hardest working crews in all of television, many of whom have become part of my extended family. I feel blessed and honored to have been invited into people’s homes for over three decades. However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter. I will not be returning to Days when it resumes production in September. I’ve already filmed my last episode several months ago.”

The soap veteran also thanked the late Betty Corday and NBC for allowing her to bring the character to life, and she acknowledged her castmates with whom she’s created life-long friendships. Finally, Alfonso thanked her loyal fans and revealed that she could never have accomplished what she did on the soap without their long-lasting support.

Nearly 12,000 Instagrammers hit the like button on Alfonso’s announcement on the popular social media platform, and almost 3,200 left a comment for the actress. Many of those who replied were among Alfonso’s castmates including Paul Telfer (Xander Kiriakis), Lamon Archey (Eli Grant), Sal Stowers (Lani Price), Charles Shaughnessy (Shane Donovan), Martha Madison (Belle Black), and several others who have shared the small screen with her over the years. Many fans also expressed their feelings about the actress leaving.

“Bo and Hope… hands down my favorite daytime couple… enjoy your next step!!! Thank you for all the wonderful memories!!” wrote one long-time viewer of the soap.

Alfonso became part of the daytime super couple that consisted of her character Hope and Peter Reckell’s Bo. Many other fans chimed in with similar memories and expressed their thanks to Alfonso for her 37 years of bringing Hope to life in Salem. Several also called her by her character’s nickname — Fancy Face. Many viewers also mentioned how sad they are to see her go after so many years of tuning in to see her as Hope.

DOOL began on November 8, 1965, and it is among the longest-running scripted television series in the world, People reported. Currently, the NBC Daytime drama is the only of the four remaining soap operas that is airing new storylines after shutting down amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it plans to resume production in September.