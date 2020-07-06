Sean Lowe Shares A Comically Imperfect Family Photo

Sean Lowe and his wife Catherine Giudici struggled to snap the perfect family photo.

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe took to Instagram on Saturday, July 4 to share a comically imperfect family photo featuring his wife Catherine Giudici and their three children. With three children under the age of 5 years old, snapping a good group photo can be difficult. However, Lowe shared the best one they were able to manage.

In the photo, the former reality television couple sat on the front porch of their Dallas, Texas home. Lowe was dressed casually in a plain white T-shirt and shorts as he balanced his 1 year old son Isaiah on his lap. The little boy looked unsure about what to think of all the activities going on around him and had a serious expression on his face.

Giudici sat alongside her husband, fully decked out in patriotic colors in honor of the holiday. She wore a long dress with white stars on one side and red and white stripes on the other. She wore her brown hair tied up in a bun, a matching red, white and blue headband on her head. She balanced her infant daughter Mia upon her lap. The little girl was also dressed patriotically in a blue and white striped dress with her name spelled in red letters across the front. A matching red bow was tied around her head.

The couple’s eldest son Samuel, who recently turned 4 years old, sat on the step below his parents. He grimaced, a look of discomfort upon his face as his baby sister used one hand to poke him in the cheek while he tried to get away.

In his caption, Lowe joked about how they had taken many, many photos only to find that this one was the best of the bunch. He also wished his followers a happy 4th of July. Lowe’s many fans and followers took to the comments section to share their delight about the comical photo and to wish him a happy holiday.

“Omg! I can’t even with this pic!! My favorite couple from the franchise! Love. Love. Love!!” gushed one social media user.

“Mia slapping Sam in the face! Classic,” joked another fan.

“The most gorgeous family,” complimented another person.

This was not the only photo Lowe shared from his family’s 4th of July festivities, as The Inquisitr previously reported. He also shared a previous Instagram photo earlier in the day that featured his wife and daughter showing off their patriotic outfits while standing lakeside. In his caption, he expressed his appreciation for his freedom and for his family.