‘The Challenge’ Star Mark Long Recruits Seven More Veterans For His Hopeful OG Season

Mark Long’s campaign for an OG-only season of The Challenge is gaining some serious steam. What initially started out as a small Twitter conversation has now turned into a full-fledged idea with a lot of weight behind it. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the six-time Challenger has been rallying OG’s from the show’s history to compete in an upcoming (hopefully) season with only veterans. To prove some of these OG’s are on board, Mark has been sharing screenshots of DM’s he’s sent to former co-stars, including their responses saying they’d be on board.

Within the last two days, Mark has added seven more OG’s to the list, only hyping longtime fans of the show even more. According to his new Twitter post, it looks like Beth Stolarczyk, Evelyn Smith, MJ Garrett, Katie Cooley, Trishelle Cannatella, Ace Amerson, and Arissa Hill are all on board. Most of the OG’s Mark is locking down have agreed to do a shorter two-week Challenge season, given that most of them don’t have the time to leave careers and families for a full filming schedule. Payment would also have to be worth it for some of these OG’s to take a two-week vacation, so it’s all in MTV’s hands at the end of the day.

Other OG’s who have previously accepted Mark’s request include Rachel Robinson, Veronica Portillo, Darrell Taylor, Susie Meister, Eric Nies, Syrus Yarbrough, Coral Smith, Ruthie Alcaide, Emily Schromm, Teck Holmes, Paula Maronek, Nehemiah Clark and Landon Lueck.

Mark recently caught up with Us Weekly and revealed what he hoped would come of this two-week Challenge should everything go according to plan.

“I want to take it back to where it was fun. It was light-hearted but still competitive. Is there some drama? I’m sure there will be but what I think will be super special about something like this is being able to almost capture the Where Are They Now? type of feel like when they introduce characters on the first episode. Let’s dig in. Let’s see what they’ve been up to the first the last 5, 10, 20 years,” he said.

The 49-year-old also suggested not even having eliminations in this special season, because he felt the cast that would come together would bring enough to the table. He called his idea a “hybrid” of The Challenge and The Real World, saying he wants all the OG’s to live together under one roof for two weeks, but he feels it’s something the show desperately needs and what the longtime fans of the series are yearning for.