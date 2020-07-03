Kristen Doute Uses Telling Quote To Call Out Society For Being Quick To Cancel Women After ‘Pump Rules’ Firing

Kristen Doute shared a telling quote from Jameela Jamil on her Instagram Stories.

Kristen Doute shared a telling meme on her Instagram Stories on Thursday in regard to the way in which society is allegedly more likely to cancel a woman than a man due to their mistakes.

Weeks after Bravo fired Kristen from her full-time position on Vanderpump Rules, which she had held for the past eight seasons, Kristen took to her social media page, where she posted a quote from Jameela Jamil about the way in which society seemingly holds women to a higher standard than men.

“We set the bar much higher for men’s cancellable mistakes and we are generally quicker to forgive them because society sees them as irreplaceable,” the quote began.

As fans of Bravo well know, Kristen was fired from Vanderpump Rules in June after her former cast mate, Faith Stowers, the only Black woman on the series, recalled a time in which Kristen had called the police on her and claimed she had committed crimes that she actually had nothing to do with.

While Kristen quickly offered a public apology to Faith for her reckless decision to report her to the authorities and promised to educate herself and do better in the future, the network was unmoved by the apology and chose to terminate her contract to appear on Vanderpump Rules, along with the contracts of Stassi Schroeder, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni, all of whom were also accused of racist behavior.

As Jameela’s quote continued, it was alleged that society puts men on a pedestal while treating women as if they are disposable.

“Society is so quick to cancel women because we are seen as disposable,” the message read.

In addition to sharing the quote with her fans and followers, Kristen posted a stunning image of the actress on her account.

Prior to the post, Kristen had shared a video of Jameela appearing on Trevor Noah’s Daily Show, where she suggested that people should be given second chances for their mistakes, along with the opportunity to grown and learn.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kristen’s boyfriend, Alex Menache, recently took to his Instagram page to defend Kristen after she was fired from Vanderpump Rules, claiming that she has been put through the ringer in recent weeks.

“Anyone that knows you knows your heart is pure and kind. She has dealt with it with grace and strength and is putting in the work behind the scenes. I honor you [Kristen Doute] and will always be your #1 big idiot fan!” he added.