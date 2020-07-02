Scheana Marie Suggests Some Of Her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Stars Failed To Support Her After Miscarriage

Scheana Marie seemingly subtweeted her longtime co-stars after losing her first child.

Scheana Marie recently opened up about the way in which her former Vanderpump Rules co-star, Stassi Schroeder, supported her after her tragic miscarriage last month but according to a new report, Stassi may have been one of the few cast members of the Bravo reality series who actually reached out to Scheana after she lost her fist child.

On July 2, a report from Us Weekly magazine revealed that Scheana seemed to imply that certain members of the show hadn’t been there for her when she needed them the most.

“I feel like a broken record expecting the same friendship I give in return. But is it THAT hard to check in?” Scheana wrote in one of her posts.

Then, after one of her fans and followers told her that certain people handle things differently, especially during a crisis such as the coronavirus pandemic, Scheana said that while she understood that everyone is different when it comes to the way in which they cope, she always checks in on certain people because of that.

As Vanderpump Rules fans have likely heard, Scheana first confirmed that she had miscarried at six-weeks pregnant during an emotional episode of her podcast, Scheananigans, last month. At the time, she revealed that after going to the doctor for a checkup on her baby, she was dealt with the devastating news that her child no longer had a heartbeat.

Scheana then told her listeners that it a “miracle” that she and boyfriend Brock Davies were able to conceive naturally.

“There was just nothing progressing, nothing going on inside. There were parts that he could see were starting to form, and it just didn’t. So obviously, [that was] just devastating. We were so excited. Gone so quickly. It’s still been a lot to process,” Scheana admitted.

Following the loss, as Us Weekly magazine revealed, Scheana was contacted by a number of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including her longtime best friend, Ariana Madix, and Kristen Doute and Brittany Cartwright, and claimed the ladies were “really supportive” of her as she attempted to move forward from her tragedy.

Scheana Shay attends the 4th annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala. Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana also said on her podcast last month that Stassi had sent her a very sweet and heartfelt message after learning that she suffered a miscarriage and because Stassi is currently pregnant with her first child, the message meant a lot to Scheana. After all, as a pregnant woman, Stassi surely couldn’t imagine losing her unborn baby.