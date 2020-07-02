Qimmah Russo Rocks Purple Crop Top And Leggings For Lower Body Resistance Band Workout

Qimmah Russo demonstrated an outdoor booty-focused workout for her 1.5 million Instagram followers on Thursday.

During the five-part video series, the Los Angeles-based fitness trainer rocked a purple crop top and a pair of matching leggings that clung to the lower body muscles she targetted during the workout.

Qimmah started her circuit with a series of jump squats. For this exercise, she placed a pink resistance band around her lower thighs. Starting in a wide-legged stance, she bent her knees and lowered her glutes. Then she leaped into the air and landed in a squat position. In her caption, she recommended doing 20 repetitions of the exercise.

In the second clip, the petite powerhouse moved on to a set of lunge pumps. She positioned one leg behind the other for this one and placed one end of the band around her ankle and the other around her back knee. Then she repeatedly bent both legs. Her caption suggested 15 repetitions of this exercise.

Next, Qimmah lay on her side for a set of leg lifts which she performed with a resistance band around her ankles.

After that, she knocked out a set of squat kickbacks which meant that she had to swing one leg behind her before she bent her knees.

Then she ended her workout with a series of jump lunges into squats.

Qimmah’s post has amassed more than 10,000 likes, as of this writing, and over 130 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, some fans expressed excitement about attempting the workout.

“I’ll be doing this after work,” one person wrote before they added a flexed bicep emoji to their comment.

“Watch me do this…guys can get this work in too!! It [sic] don’t feel as easy as you make it look,” another fan

Other fans gushed over her physical appearance.

“Looking Really Good @qimmahrusso!” a third supporter remarked.

“Awesome purple and you are so hot,” a fourth Instagram user added.

In a previous video, Qimmah worked out near a pool in a brown zippered sports bra and matching leggings. During these clips, Qimmah flaunted her gymnastics skills, performing a series of fluid flips and handstands.

“I love staying active in any way I can,” Qimmah wrote in the caption. “It creates such a nice shift in your mood for the day.”

Her post has been liked close to 30,000 times and more than 100 Instagram users have commented on it since its upload.