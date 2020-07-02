Jeanette Jenkins Flaunts Fitness-Honed Physique In New Ab Workout

Fitness model Jeanette Jenkins posted a new ab workout to popular social media platform Instagram on Wednesday, July 1, that showed off her fitness-honed physique.

The fitness trainer wore a transparent white tank top with black straps that left her sculpted arms exposed and showed off a white-and-pink sports bra underneath. She paired the top with purple leggings that contoured to her shapely legs and ended mid-calf. Jeanette completed the outfit with a pair of pink, white, and black Nike sneakers and a light-pink exercise watch on one wrist.

Jeanette wore her long, dark curls styled in an up-do to keep her hair from falling in her face as she worked out. She also appeared to have made up her face with a bit of black mascara, eyeliner, and lip gloss.

The model took to an outdoor location to complete the workout, laying a green exercise mat on a stone pathway, opting out of any additional equipment. The park included plenty of green vegetation, flowers, and benches in the background of the frame.

The ab workout included seven total exercises, split into individual clips in the post. Jeanette began the workout with decline reach-backs, sitting in a V-shape with her knees slightly bent and her heels resting on the ground. Alternating sides, the model reached back to tap the ground behind her. The second exercise was the single leg lower with rotation. Jeanette lay on her back with her legs extended towards the sky and alternated dropping one leg to the ground while reaching for the extended leg with the opposite elbow.

The third exercise in the circuit was the Pilates spin twist. The model held her arms out to the sides with her legs extended in front of her and twisted her body from one side to the other. She moved into the Pilates saw next, reaching with one arm towards the opposite foot. The fifth exercise was ab tucks. Jeanette brought her knees into her chest at the same time she reached forward with both arms and hugged them. The final two exercises in the workout were the hollow hold with flutter kick and another Pilates move that involved bending the body in half and reaching towards the feet.

In the caption of the post, Jeanette told her thousands of followers that the ab exercises could be completed for 30 to 60 seconds each or for 10 to 15 reps. She instructed them to complete a total of two to three sets. The post earned several thousand likes and dozens of comments from adoring fans within the first day.