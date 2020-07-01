Donald Trump’s Presidency Hits New High, Majority Of Country Believes Things Are ‘Pretty Seriously’ Off-Track

New survey results released on Wednesday bring bad news for President Donald Trump. The numbers from the latest Politico/Morning Consult survey show that more people than ever before think that the country is on the wrong track under Trump’s leadership.

The polling revealed discouraging numbers for the Trump administration on several fronts. The numbers from the Morning Consult/Politico polling that was conducted from June 26 to 29 revealed that 39 percent of those surveyed approved of how the president is doing at this point. That is a drop of two points in comparison to the group’s last survey.

On the other hand, 59 percent of those polled disapproved of how Trump is doing at this point.

The survey also questioned people on whether they think the United States is on the right or wrong track right now under Trump’s leadership. The results showed that only 25 percent believed that things were headed in the right direction. A full 75 percent believed that the U.S. was headed in the wrong direction at this point.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

This 75 percent result represented a record-high number for the Trump presidency. In addition, the 50-point gap between those who felt the country was headed in the right direction versus those who didn’t feel that way was the largest gap since Trump was inaugurated in January 2017.

The polling data revealed a few other interesting tidbits. When asked how enthusiastic people were to vote in the upcoming 2020 election, including all levels from the presidency down to statewide offices, 80 percent of the responses signaled some level of enthusiasm.

Respondents were equally split regarding whether they trusted Trump or presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden on handling both the economy and national security. Biden edged out Trump by one point on a question regarding jobs, and he beat the current president by 16 points when it came to handling health care.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic appeared to have a significant influence on how people felt about the state of the country. A full 63 percent said that they felt addressing the spread of coronavirus was a priority right now over dealing with the economy. In addition, 76 percent felt that social distancing needed to continue as long as needed to get the coronavirus issues under control, even if it meant the economy would sustain more damange.

Some reports have suggested that behind-the-scenes, Republicans are scrambling in regard to how to handle these Trump issues. The 2020 presidential election is just four months away, and some insiders have said that in private, Trump had admitted that things are not looking good for another win. These latest polling numbers certainly do not appear to provide the Trump presidency with much, if any, good news.