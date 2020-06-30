‘RHONY’ Star Dorinda Medley Claims Ramona Singer Failed To Support Her Through John Mahdessian Split

Dorinda Medley doesn't feel that Ramona Singer was there for her.

Dorinda Medley recently appeared on Chanel Omari’s podcast, Chanel in the City, where she took aim at her Real Housewives of New York City co-star, Ramona Singer, for failing to be there for her as she endured her heartbreaking split from longtime boyfriend John Mahdessian in 2019.

Weeks after Dorinda confirmed on the Bravo reality series that she and John had parted ways after seven years together, explaining that she was no longer satisfied by the dynamic of their relationship, Dorinda told Chanel that while some of her cast mates, including Leah McSweeney and Sonja Morgan, checked on her to make sure that she was okay after learning of her breakup, the same couldn’t be said for Ramona.

In fact, according to Dorinda, Ramona was not only not there for her but actually made things worse.

“I mean, it’s a lot when you’re going through a breakup, your house is being renovated, your dog died, and I really got the feeling like certain people like Ramona piled on,” Dorinda revealed, according to a report from ET Canada on June 30. “She found any opportunity to pile on.”

While other members of The Real Housewives of New York City where making an effort to keep Dorinda in a good place as she coped with the many things she was dealt amid filming on Season 12 last summer and fall, Ramona simply pointed out that she was going through a rough time before suggesting she was drinking too much and accusing Dorinda of being an alcoholic.

In response to Ramona’s mean comments, Dorinda refuted Ramona’s statement regarding her drinking habits, explaining that she barely drank during production on the currently airing episodes.

“When someone is going through a hard time a person is a girl’s girl. You don’t hit them while you’re down,” Dorinda added.

Ramona Singer and Dorinda Medley attend the 7th Annual Order Of The Golden Sphinx Gala. Cindy Ord / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dorinda told Us Weekly magazine in May that when it came to filming The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12, she felt extremely vulnerable due to the fact that she was not only going through a breakup, but also dealing with a broken rib and a major flood at her vacation home in The Berkshires, which has been frequented by the cast in recent years.

“There’s a lot of things going on… that I am going through myself that are making me definitely on edge and uptight,” she explained.

Dorinda then admitted that certain episodes have been quite hard for her to watch.