Randall Emmett Admits He Was Thrilled To Meet Jax Taylor As A Fan Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Randall Emmett was a Jax Taylor fan before they became friends.

Randall Emmett appeared on a recent episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, where he opened up about being a fan of Vanderpump Rules before joining the Bravo series’ cast last year for Season 8.

While chatting with the host, the movie producer and director, who is currently engaged to cast member Lala Kent, admitted that before he and Lala began dating, he was an avid viewer of the show, which meant that he was completely thrilled when he finally came face-to-face with longtime star Jax Taylor.

“I thought it was huge meeting Jax because we were all such fans!” Randall admitted, according to a report shared by All About the Real Housewives on June 29.

As some fans know, Randall first saw Lala on Vanderpump Rules. Then, after seeing her at a Los Angeles restaurant, he had one of his staffers go up to her in hopes of making a connection. And while Lala wasn’t initially interested, they eventually hit it off and have been together ever since.

Continuing on about his experience as a Vanderpump Rules fan, Randall said that he was enamored when he first met Jax because he had been watching him for so many yeas on the show. He then noted that Jax had been doing great on the show for the first several seasons.

“I think for reality TV it’s like, ‘Oh my God, that’s Jax Taylor’ who crushes the first four years of that show. Now he’s married and trying to have babies but … I think I was overwhelmed,” Randall admitted.

While Randall recently unfollowed Jax as many fans of the show called for him to be fired due to past allegations of transphobia, most of which came from former cast member Billie Lee, he and Jax used to be quite close and were known to vacation together with their significant others, Lala and Brittany Cartwright, respectively.

Randall was also a groomsman in Jax’s wedding.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett attend the grand opening of ‘Criss Angel MINDFREAK’ at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lala appeared on a special Cinco De Mayo episode of the Better Together with Maria Menounos podcast in May, where she revealed that despite being a successful producer in Hollywood, Randall could not get enough of appearing on Vanderpump Rules.

“He’ll text me and say, ‘Babe, did you see the newest episode? Am I going to be in it?’ And if he’s not in it, he has no desire to watch it,” Lala shared, via YouTube.