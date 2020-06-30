Lisa Lanceford Shows Off Killer Physique In New Workout Video

Fitness model Lisa Lanceford took to popular social media platform Instagram on Monday, June 29, to post a new workout video that featured the model training her back muscles at the gym.

For the workout, the fitness trainer wore a sports bra and leggings. The bra was pink and included a low neckline and spaghetti straps. The straps crossed along her upper back and left a huge cut out along the band of the top, showing off her enviable muscles. A tattoo could also be seen along Lisa’s upper back. The leggings, in shades of light purple and pink, rose high on her hips and contoured to her toned and sculpted backside and legs. A small gap between the top and bottoms gave viewers a peek of the model’s chiseled abdomen.

Lisa completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and wore her long, dark locks up in a bun that sat high on her head. She appeared to have added a touch of makeup to her face, including black mascara and lip gloss.

The back workout was carried out in a gym setting and Lisa used a variety of equipment, including weight machines and barbells. She also wore a pair of lifting straps around her wrists for the exercises.

Before beginning the workout, the model was filmed posing for her followers and showing off her chiseled back muscles. She stood with her back turned to the camera, giving viewers an eyeful of her shapely booty and trim waist in addition to her back and arms. Lisa posed with her biceps, shoulders, and upper back muscles flexed.

Lisa completed a total of five back-strengthening exercises, beginning with lat pull downs using one of the machines. She followed the pull downs with single arm plated rows, resting one hand on an inclined bench and using the other to pull up on a flat weight. In the third video, Lisa demonstrated the T bra row using a specially designed machine.

The final two exercises in the workout were Smith machine bent-over rows and straight arm pull downs. Both exercises required the use of gym machines.

In the caption of the post, Lisa wrote out the exercise and added the number of sets and reps her followers should do for each. The workout earned nearly 35,000 likes and a couple hundred comments within the first day.

“This is why I go to the gym everyday! I see you and makes me work even harder!” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section of the post.