Rob Kardashian Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss In Rare Appearance At Khloe’s Birthday Party

Rob Kardashian partied with his big sister Khloe Kardashian over the weekend, and the 33-year-old looking slimmer than ever. In a series of rare candid photos posted to his official Instagram page, Rob wears a black tracksuit, a blue hat, and black shoes while he poses with party-goers and moves through the crowd.

While standing next to Kourtney Kardashian, who wears clear PVC heels, a short shirtdress and carrying a Birkin bag, he grins for the camera.

In another, he poses with Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson and another friend. “Woo back baby,” he captioned the post.

In a third, he chats with Scott Disick next to a giant pink slide, where you can see how much more svelte the clothing designer looks. He also posted a sweet birthday message to his sister.

Rob has reportedly been trying to lose weight for years. He was diagnosed with diabetes and has fluctuated as high as 250 pounds, according to some estimates.

At one point, as E! News reported in January, the 33-year-old was considering going to a live-in facility so that he could focus on losing weight.

“Rob is considering going away to a live-in facility where he can be 100 percent focused on losing weight. His family has encouraged him and he feels like it might be just what he needs,” a source said.

Part of his motivation to get slim was apparently driven by his daughter, which he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

“His biggest motivator is Dream and he wants to do it for her,” the source said. “He needs an extra push and this could be the way to do it. At home, there are distractions and it’s easy to fall off course with his eating and working out. He feels like at a live-in facility, he could get the big jump start that he needs.”

While it doesn’t appear that Rob did ever check into the facility, it’s clear his weight loss journey has continued, judging by his appearance at his sister’s 36th birthday bash.

Fans were thrilled to see Rob’s return to the limelight. Many of his 1.5 million followers commented with words of encouragement and expressed joy at seeing him looking so happy to be out and about with his family and friends.

Many commenters noted that he was looking “handsome” and “sexy” at the party.

Prior to these posts, Rob hasn’t appeared on his Instagram page for 23 weeks, where he posted an image of him with a mask covering his face at a Halfway Dead fashion show in Paris.