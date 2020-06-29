‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Marlena Comforts Brady Over The Loss Of His Family

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, June 29, 2020 reveal that there will be a ton of new drama that will explode in Salem to kick off another week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) continue to feel the separation anxiety that comes with having the love of his life, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) and their daughter, Rachel Isabella, so far away from him.

As fans may remember, Brady and Kristen believed that their daughter had died shortly after birth. However, Victor (John Aniston) and Xander (Paul Telfer) had really switched their baby with Sarah Horton’s (Linsey Godfrey) late daughter.

Just after finding out the news, Kristen lost control and stabbed Victor in the chest. She then fled the country were she reunited with her little girl. Brady soon followed, but the reunion was short lived for him. He was forced to say goodbye to both of them so that Kristen could go on the lamb instead of returning to Salem, where she would have been charged with attempted murder.

Brady being so far away from his family and not knowing where they are has been weighing heavily on him. He’s been so upset that he’s even taken trying to get revenge on Victor and Xander.

However, this week Marlena will do what she does best and help Brady through his feelings by talking things out with him. She’ll then realize how hard the entire situation has been on him.

Meanwhile, Lani Price’s (Sal Stowers) wedding day is finally here, and she’ll get some help from someone unexpected. There are rumors that Kristen may be headed back to town in order to watch her best friend get married to the love of her life, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey).

In addition, Eli’s mother, Valerie Grant will have a surprise for him. Valerie will likely be thrilled to watch her son walk down the aisle with Lani. The pair were supposed to get married two years ago. However, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) ruined their day be blackmailing Lani and threatening Julie Williams’ (Susan Seaforth Hayes) life.

Elsewhere in Salem, Gabi will finally get her verdict about whether or not she’ll be headed back to jail. Gabi has been accused of poisoning Abigail Devearux DiMera (Kate Mansi). However, she has proclaimed her innocence throughout the accusations. Gabi will now be at the mercy of the court again as she awaits her fate.