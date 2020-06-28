Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Reunite In Kentucky Before First Wedding Anniversary

Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have met up in Kentucky just ahead of their first wedding anniversary. The couple will celebrate the milestone on Monday, June 29 in the same state they tied the knot. Jax and Brittany’s wedding was featured on Season 8 of the hit Bravo reality series and was the catalyst for much of the drama surrounding the friend group.

According to Us Weekly, Jax met up with Brittany after she traveled home earlier this month to be with her mother who recently landed in the ICU for complications from bladder surgery. Sherri Cartwright, who appeared on several seasons of Vanderpump Rules and Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, is now out of the intensive care unit, but still has a long road to recovery ahead.

Last night the duo ventured out on their own for some shopping for antiques and nabbed two vintage fans and a sewing machine. On Jax’s Instagram story he tagged Antique Archaeology, the shop owned by American Pickers star Mike Wolfe which has stores in Nashville, Tennessee, and LeClaire, Iowa.

Also posted to Jax’s Instagram story was a peaceful drive with his wife down a country road surrounded by trees. The couple listened to country music in the evening as they traveled out ahead of their shopping adventure. Earlier in the day, Jax shared another video of him on a riding lawn mower cutting the grass.

Fans of Jax know that one of his favorite things to do in the world is cut the grass, as he often shares his yard work days on his Instagram story. At the couple’s home in Valley Village, Jax uses a push mower as his yard is much smaller.

Brittany didn’t share any videos to her Instagram story yesterday of her day out with Jax but did share a post bringing awareness to Special Education Week and Autism and ADHD Awareness Month. Jax shared the same post to his story as well. Brittany has also stayed relatively silent on social media since Blackout Tuesday which marked her last post on her feed. She has not shared anything since the firing of her friends Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute. Most of the Vanderpump Rules cast has gone silent on their feeds, only occasionally posting to their stories.

Fans can expect some posts from the happy couple tomorrow when they officially celebrate their one year anniversary. It’s a milestone some viewers thought they might never make but they’re proving everyone wrong.