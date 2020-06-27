Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Get Political By Secretly Supporting The Facebook Boycott

Though members of the British royal family are strictly instructed to steer clear of anything related to politics, it appears that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking advantage of their departure from the monarchy to break from the tradition and support the growing Facebook advertising boycott.

According to Axios, multiple sources have claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been privately working and advocating for the #stophateforprofit campaign. One of the chief initiatives of the campaign has been to convince advertisers to boycott Facebook over its hate speech policies.

“Over the past few weeks, the couple has encouraged CEOs around the world to stand in solidarity with a coalition of civil rights groups, like the NAACP, Color of Change and the Anti-Defamation League, which began urging marketers to stop buying ads on Facebook via the Stop Hate for Campaign two weeks ago,” Axios wrote, citing a source that worked closely with the duke and duchess.

“Their new nonprofit Archewell, will in part be focused on areas of digital trust and wellbeing, according to source working closely with the couple on building the organization,” the media outlet added.

The Sussex-supported boycott appears to have worked, as the tech giant has been inundated over the past two weeks with bad press that have caused the price of Facebook stock to plummet.

In addition, several companies have decided to stop advertising on the social media platform. Chief among them is Unilever, one of the world’s largest advertisers. After the advertising company announced the end of its contract with Facebook, stocks fell by 8.3 percent, the biggest drop for the company in three months (per Bloomberg).

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

As a result, Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg announced that the platform would begin to add a link directing users to go to the voter information hub to all posts relating to the upcoming election.

“There are no exceptions for politicians in any of the policies I’m announcing here today,” Zuckerberg said of the changes.

In addition, Zuckerberg expanded the company’s definition of hate speech.

The new reports come as the redheaded prince and former Suits actress have similarly been the target of negative publicity over the past week.

A new book on the couple, titled Meghan and Hary: The Real Story claimed that Prince Harry was “pathetic” and that his wife had alienated him from all of his friends.

In addition, another report claimed that Prince Charles was struggling to fund to pair due to decreased income from his Duchy estate due to COVID-19 related lockdowns, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.