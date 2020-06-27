‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Monday: Paul’s Proposal Is A Dud

The Young and the Restless preview for Monday, June 29 teases a romantic storyline from September 21, 1994, when Paul made his proposal to Christine one to remember. Sharon also decided to go after Nick, which lead to a lifelong on-again, off-again romance for the couple, and Victor made a significant sacrifice for the love of his life — Newman Enterprises.

Paul (Doug Davidson) pulls out all the stops to propose to Christine (Lauralee Bell), according to SheKnows Soaps. He took Christine out to dinner, and that is where Paul popped the question. He placed a giant ring on a stunned Christine’s finger, and he asked her to tie her life to his forever, but she was so overwhelmed that she did not even give him an answer. No answer was better than no, but without a yes, the proposal was left open-ended, which made Paul feel worried about his future.

Meanwhile, Sharon Collins (Sharon Case) set her sights on Nick (Joshua Morrow) on her very own birthday no less. Although Nick was dating Amy (Julianne Morris Polaha) while Sharon had a boyfriend named Matt (Eddie Cibrian), the two still certainly felt a spark, and Nick really wanted to see Sharon for her big day. Eventually, Nick asked Sharon to move her birthday party to his place because he had a pool, and Sharon was happy to do so. It should have been a great moment, but jealously ended up getting in the way.

Elsewhere, Victor (Eric Braeden) made a sacrifice to protect Newman Enterprises. Victoria (then Heather Tom) chose to pose without her clothes on, which neither Victor nor Cole (J. Eddie Peck) appreciated. Victor even attempted to keep it from seeing the light of day by trying to buy up every last copy of the magazine, but that did not work out very well for him. Ryan (Scott Reeves) had a copy, which he locked up in his office, but it did not end up staying hidden because Nina (Tricia Cast) found it. She demanded some answers from Ryan, and the whole situation was uncomfortable for everybody.

Finally, Brad (Don Diamont) went back to work, and he felt so good that he thought he would like to take on Victor. Brad let Jack (Peter Abbott) know that he was able to rise to power once again now that he is fully healthy. Of course, Jack was also busy planning his wedding to Mari Jo (Pamela Bach), which meant he might have been a bit distracted.